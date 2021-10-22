CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Lee Maravich talks about 'Holidays at All Cost' at Austin Film Festival

fox7austin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe French comedy film tells the story of a father...

www.fox7austin.com

dailydead.com

Watch an Exclusive Clip from CRAM Ahead of its October 22nd Premiere at the Austin Film Festival

When you're writing a paper and the deadline is fast approaching, there's nothing scarier than a blank screen staring back at you, and that's exactly what a student pulling an all-nighter in the library discovers (along with some other spooky surprises) when they wake up from a nap in Abie Sidell's new horror film Cram. With Cram premiering this Friday, October 22nd at the Austin Film Festival, we've been provided with an exclusive clip to share with Daily Dead readers!
CultureMap Austin

Austin Film Festival co-founder spotlights must-see movies in this year’s lineup

When the Austin Film Festival got started in 1994, Austin was still small enough that there were doubts: How could it support another festival? The All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival (aGLIFF) and South By Southwest were wide-reaching, but the Austin Film Festival focused on writers. Its niche identity quickly positioned it as a unique opportunity, and it kicked off with unexpected momentum.
AUSTIN, TX
Deadline

BFI London Film Festival Alerts Guests About Two Positive Covid Tests

Two people who attended the BFI London Film Festival over the weekend have tested positive for Covid-19, prompting organizers to send a letter to guests they believe were in contact to recommend they be tested. Among those who received letters this evening were attendees of Sunday’s closing-night screening of The Tragedy of Macbeth at the Royal Festival Hall, and at the after-party at The Londoner hotel in Leicester Square. The festival said in the letter that he positive results were from “a small number of people” who attended, with a BFI spokesperson saying today that the fest was prompted to act by...
Austin 360

Choose your own Austin Film Festival adventure: A guide to the schedule

You could stay in and watch something on Netflix. Again. Or, and just hear us out, you could support a local cultural institution as it makes a grand return to in-person cinema. Austin Film Festival will bring the newest and most exciting movies to town from Oct. 21-28, screening at...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Film Festival Review: The Humans

The fact that The Humans originated as a Broadway show could be quickly deduced by anyone unfamiliar with the source material. This family dinner dramedy has the hallmarks of a clear stage-to-screen adaptation: a single location ensemble piece that evokes the feeling its characters are existing in an on-stage set.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin Film Festival Q&A: Claudia Black on Time Now

There are a lot of reasons why an actor takes a part. It builds their reputation, it pays well, it'll get award buzz. But Claudia Black has started taking a different line of thinking. When she looks at films like Detroit-set indie tragedy Time Now, she said, "It's not about the size of the project, or the budget. It's about the people."
AUSTIN, TX
culturemap.com

Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference, which recognizes the writers’ contributions to film, television, and new media, includes 26 world, North American, and U.S. premieres, as well as highly anticipated marquee titles.
AUSTIN, TX
theaureview.com

My Dead Dad is a deeply personal feeling film with an accessible personality: Austin Film Festival review

When Lucas (Pedro Correa) learns that his father has passed away and subsequently left him an entire apartment complex in Los Angeles, he’s emotionally perturbed, to say the least. Learning of such tragic news and such a vast inheritance in the one sitting would be enough for anyone to re-evaluate their existence, but given that Lucas hadn’t seen his father in a decade – their relationship severely strained – he’s unsure how to navigate going forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theaureview.com

Two Tickets to Mars embraces the pessimism and metaphysical questions that come with facing the end of the world: Austin Film Festival short film review

In these pandemic-driven times, the idea of inhabiting another planet sounds more and more appealing. And with space travel now becoming somewhat generally accessible – sure, you have to be filthy rich, but it’s still a step up from it being exclusive to astronauts only – it stands to reason that such a concept could be normalised. Such is the narrative in Two Tickets to Mars, an ambitious 17-minute short film from filmmaker Kavita Parekh.
