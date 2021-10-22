Steve Lee Maravich talks about 'Holidays at All Cost' at Austin Film Festival

Justin Powell grew up in Beijing, China, watching martial arts and action films. Inspired by the films he watched as a kid and his own experience in martial arts, he decided to start making his own action films in 2019. “Falling Sparrow,” a Wuxia or Chinese martial fantasy film, follows...
INDIANAPOLIS — A film at the Heartland Film Festival is outselling the likes of Will Smith and Kristen Stewart at the festival box office. It’s called The Addict’s Wake and is about the opioid crisis in Brown County. “We have to increase emotional awareness for healing to happen,” said Lisa...
LOS ANGELES - The film “Zé Pedro Rock 'n' Roll,” by Portuguese filmmaker Diogo Varela Silva, has won the award for Best International Documentary at the Los Angeles punk film festival, the jury announced on Wednesday. The recognition at the LA Punk Film Festival constitutes the 17th award presented to...
A film festival highlighting women is coming to the area this weekend and will serve as a fundraiser for a local organization. Project BEE will host its second annual LunaFest on Saturday. They partnered with Minot State University and it will be set up like at Drive-In at the Dome. LunaFest was created by Luna, […]
A disabled teenager in America's Deep South encounters a traveler claiming to have supernatural origins in the film 'Spaghetti Junction' which premieres at the Austin Film Festival. Actor Tyler Rainey and writer/director Kirby McClure talk more about it.
When you're writing a paper and the deadline is fast approaching, there's nothing scarier than a blank screen staring back at you, and that's exactly what a student pulling an all-nighter in the library discovers (along with some other spooky surprises) when they wake up from a nap in Abie Sidell's new horror film Cram. With Cram premiering this Friday, October 22nd at the Austin Film Festival, we've been provided with an exclusive clip to share with Daily Dead readers!
When the Austin Film Festival got started in 1994, Austin was still small enough that there were doubts: How could it support another festival? The All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival (aGLIFF) and South By Southwest were wide-reaching, but the Austin Film Festival focused on writers. Its niche identity quickly positioned it as a unique opportunity, and it kicked off with unexpected momentum.
Two people who attended the BFI London Film Festival over the weekend have tested positive for Covid-19, prompting organizers to send a letter to guests they believe were in contact to recommend they be tested.
Among those who received letters this evening were attendees of Sunday’s closing-night screening of The Tragedy of Macbeth at the Royal Festival Hall, and at the after-party at The Londoner hotel in Leicester Square.
The festival said in the letter that he positive results were from “a small number of people” who attended, with a BFI spokesperson saying today that the fest was prompted to act by...
CurrencyWorks Inc., a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that VUELE, CurrencyWorks NFT platform for feature films, will host the welcome party at the Austin Film Festival (AFF). Currently in its 28th year, AFF furthers the art of storytelling by inspiring and championing the work of writers...
You could stay in and watch something on Netflix. Again. Or, and just hear us out, you could support a local cultural institution as it makes a grand return to in-person cinema. Austin Film Festival will bring the newest and most exciting movies to town from Oct. 21-28, screening at...
An upcoming feature film on streaming service Paramount+ will feature an all-Aussie soundtrack. 6 Festivals is the first locally commissioned feature film for ViacomCBS’ Paramount+ and will premiere on the service next year. The coming-of-age feature film will track three best friends as they bucket-list six music festivals over six...
The fact that The Humans originated as a Broadway show could be quickly deduced by anyone unfamiliar with the source material. This family dinner dramedy has the hallmarks of a clear stage-to-screen adaptation: a single location ensemble piece that evokes the feeling its characters are existing in an on-stage set.
The Austin Film Festival has been an annual staple focusing on screenwriting and filmmaking since 1993. The festival's hosted some of film's biggest directors, writers and actors since it began and has been home to numerous major movie premieres, despite its distance from Hollywood, Sundance or Cannes.
There are a lot of reasons why an actor takes a part. It builds their reputation, it pays well, it'll get award buzz. But Claudia Black has started taking a different line of thinking. When she looks at films like Detroit-set indie tragedy Time Now, she said, "It's not about the size of the project, or the budget. It's about the people."
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference, which recognizes the writers’ contributions to film, television, and new media, includes 26 world, North American, and U.S. premieres, as well as highly anticipated marquee titles.
Sound editor, Theo Green, and make-up and hair designer Donald Mowat of the recently released blockbuster, "Dune," spoke at the 2021 SCAD Savannah Film Festival, which presented the film on Saturday, Oct. 23. "Dune" is directed by Denis Villeneuve and stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson,...
When Lucas (Pedro Correa) learns that his father has passed away and subsequently left him an entire apartment complex in Los Angeles, he’s emotionally perturbed, to say the least. Learning of such tragic news and such a vast inheritance in the one sitting would be enough for anyone to re-evaluate their existence, but given that Lucas hadn’t seen his father in a decade – their relationship severely strained – he’s unsure how to navigate going forward.
In these pandemic-driven times, the idea of inhabiting another planet sounds more and more appealing. And with space travel now becoming somewhat generally accessible – sure, you have to be filthy rich, but it’s still a step up from it being exclusive to astronauts only – it stands to reason that such a concept could be normalised. Such is the narrative in Two Tickets to Mars, an ambitious 17-minute short film from filmmaker Kavita Parekh.
