W Series driver Sabre Cook talks about United States Grand Prix at COTA

Lewis Hamilton says he believes that South Africa should be the next destination on Formula 1’s list as the sport continues to expand its race calendar in future seasons.The 2022 campaign will see drivers compete in a record-breaking 23 Grand Prix, including a second event in the United States around the streets of Miami, with Africa the only continent (Antarctica aside) which doesn’t host a race.The seven-time world champion believes that the sport’s owners Liberty Media should focus their attention on South Africa next, for both personal reasons and to serve fans in the region. F1 last raced in...
