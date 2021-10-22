W Series driver Sabre Cook talks about United States Grand Prix at COTA

Formula 1 pundit and presenter Martin Brundle has called for ‘manners and respect’ on the grid after being snubbed by Megan Thee Stallion at the United States Grand Prix.The former driver was conducting his usual pre-race grid walk where he attempts to catch a quick word with some of the biggest names at the event.And when he came across rapper Stallion he managed to get a brief word in before being ushered away by her security.One of the people protecting her then told Brundle: “You can’t do that.”Brundle swiftly responded in confrontational fashion by saying: “I can because I just...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO