CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Militant group ends hunger strike in Israeli prisons

By JACK JEFFERY Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian militant group called off a hunger strike...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

PA Mufti: Israel’s Destruction Is Inevitable

The PA’s highest religious authority, Grand Mufti Muhammad Hussein, earlier this month assured PA TV viewers that the destruction of Israel, the “liberation” of Jerusalem and its “return to Islam,” are only a matter of time:. “The injustice will certainly pass and the occupation will pass… If we turn to...
RELIGION
AFP

Migrants march on Mexican capital demanding 'dignity'

Around 1,000 migrants seeking refugee status marched on Monday towards the Mexican capital, as the government faced a call by the United Nations to process the requests quickly. Asked about the caravan, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday it was "important that migrants be treated with respect and dignity," and that requests for refugee status "be treated quickly."
IMMIGRATION
The Jewish Press

DM Gantz Pressured to Free Hunger-Striking Hamas Terrorist

The Arab Joint List faction pressured Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday to cancel the administrative detention of a Hamas terrorist from Hebron who has allegedly been on a hunger strike for 91 days, according to former MK Orit Strook. But Attorney Maurice Hirsch, Adv. writes a series of tweets...
MIDDLE EAST
Times Daily

Palestinian prisoner's health declines amid hunger strike

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian held without charge by Israeli authorities is in “extremely dangerous” condition more than three months into a hunger strike to protest his detention, a group representing detainees said Thursday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunger Strike#Militant#West Bank#Israeli#Ap#Palestinian
Buffalo News

Husband of detained Iranian-British woman on hunger strike

LONDON (AP) — The husband of U.K. charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained for more than five years in Iran, has gone on a hunger strike again after a court decided she has to spend another year in prison. Richard Ratcliffe started his fast on Sunday outside the...
ADVOCACY
ourcommunitynow.com

Kottaipattinam fishers still on hunger strike

Fisherfolk from Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district continued their hunger strike for the second day on Thursday, condemning the Sri Lankan Navy for the “recurring attacks” on Indian fishermen. The fishers of the coastal hamlet have been abstaining from fishing since Wednesday,
SOCIETY
The Independent

Israel OKs 1,300 settlement homes, testing fragile coalition

A senior Israeli minister said Monday he opposes the government's approval of more than 1,300 new settlement housing units in the occupied West Bank highlighting stark disagreements between the country's ideologically divided coalition members. The Israeli government on Sunday announced construction tenders for 1,355 housing units in the West Bank, the first such announcement of expansion of settlements in the territory during U.S. President Joe Biden s administration. The move appears to run contrary to the new government’s pledge to put ideological considerations aside and reduce tensions with the Palestinians The announcement was one of the final steps...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Middle East
AFP

Sudan anti-coup protests defy army, PM held under guard

Furious Sudanese protests against a military coup entered a third day Wednesday, with the prime minister returned home under guard after intense international condemnation of the army's power grab. But the return to his residence of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok -- who was detained Monday along with his ministers and civilian members of Sudan's ruling council -- did little to appease the protests, with police firing tear gas to break them up. Demonstrations backing the planned transition to civilian rule continued despite security forces arresting several protesters and tearing down makeshift barricades, including clearing rocks and tyres blocking roads in the capital Khartoum, AFP correspondents said. Hamdok and his wife were returned home "under close surveillance," his office said Tuesday, while other ministers and civilian leaders remain under full military arrest.
PROTESTS
The Independent

US condemns Sudan coup, suspends $700 million in aid

The Biden administration on Monday suspended $700 million in financial assistance to Sudan following a coup in the African nation that U.S. officials roundly condemned. The State Department said the full amount of the aid package had been put on “pause” pending a review of the developments in Khartoum that saw the military oust a civilian-led transitional authority and detain many of its members. Spokesman Ned Price called for the immediate release of those arrested, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and the restoration of the civilian authority. “The civilian-led transitional government should be immediately restored. It represents the...
U.S. POLITICS
wcmu.org

Kalamazoo teacher goes on hunger strike

A Kalamazoo teacher began a hunger strike on Monday to protest likely cuts to President Joe Biden’s climate agenda. Kalamazoo Central High School teacher Josh Gottlieb says he’ll go without food for a week. The 46-year-old is also picketing on Drake Road near the school. Gottlieb says Democrats must not pare down the climate provisions in Biden’s infrastructure bill. They’re under threat after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he opposed the bill’s key program for cutting greenhouse gas emissions. But Gottlieb says Biden’s climate proposal was already modest.
PROTESTS
News 8 WROC

Sudan’s leading general dissolves government in coup, PM held

After the early morning arrests of government officials, thousands flooded the streets of the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman to protest. Footage shared online appeared to show protesters blocking streets and setting fire to tires as security forces used tear gas to disperse them.
WORLD
AFP

Israel to build over 1,300 new W.Bank settler homes

Israel on Sunday announced plans to build more residences for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, drawing immediate condemnation from Palestinians, peace activists and neighbouring Jordan. The announcement from the housing and construction ministry in right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government said tenders had been published for 1,355 homes in the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six-Day War. Those new homes add to the more than 2,000 residences which defence sources have said in August would be authorised for West Bank settlers. Housing Minister Zeev Elkin, a member of the right-wing New Hope party, said in a statement that "strengthening Jewish presence (in the West Bank) was essential to the Zionist vision".
MIDDLE EAST
FOX59

Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

Sudan’s top general on Monday dissolved the government and announced that the military will run the country after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. Thousands of Sudanese protested in the streets against the coup. The military takeover threatens to derail Sudan’s long, rocky attempt to transition to democracy two years after […]
WORLD
The Independent

Tense quiet after Sudan coup, protesters block some roads

Pro-democracy protesters blocked some roads in Sudan s capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires Tuesday, a day after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community.The prime minister and other senior officials in the transitional government who were arrested Monday by the military continued to be held at a military camp outside Khartoum the capital.The military takeover threatened to derail Sudan's fragile transition to democracy, which had been underway for the past two years. The United Nations Security Council was to discuss the situation in a closed-door meeting later Tuesday.Western governments...
PROTESTS
kfgo.com

Mali has not asked any group to negotiate with Islamist militants

BAMAKO (Reuters) – The Malian government on Thursday said it had not officially asked any organisation to negotiate with Islamist insurgents on its behalf. This week, a spokesperson for the ministry of religious affairs said it had asked the High Islamic Council (HCI) to open peace talks with leaders of al Qaeda’s local affiliate in an effort to end a decade of conflict.
AFRICA
mywalworthcounty.com

Walking to end hunger

The 31st annual Whitewater CROP walk was held Oct. 3. It kicked off at Fairhaven Senior Services and ended at the Whitewater Armory. There was a stop along the route representing the little food pantry at Irvin L. Young Memorial Library. The CROP Hunger Walk is a nationwide movement sponsored by Church World Service to raise funds to end hunger and poverty in the U.S. and around the world. See more photos in the Oct. 14 Whitewater Register. (Tom Ganser photo)
WHITEWATER, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy