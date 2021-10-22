Malvern Bank House of the Week: Penn Valley Farmhouse Offers Endless Charm in a Bucolic Setting

Images via Bright MLS.

A true Penn Valley gem listed, located at 938 Summit Road in Narberth with 6 bedrooms, and 3.5 baths. It has 4,036 sq. ft. and is listed for $1,300,000

Images via Bright MLS.

This Colonial Farmhouse sits on 3/4 acres of mature trees and plantings tucked away in a quiet, lovely setting in Penn Valley.

From the covered front porch, one of the multiple exterior spaces to enjoy, enter the center hall with a chandelier and original red pine floors.

Images via Bright MLS.

The family room addition has quaint built-ins, a Vermont casting stove, and opens to the screened-in back porch with ceiling fan and skylights, perfect for bug-free evening relaxation.

Images via Bright MLS.

The sitting room leads to the study/office with wonderful woodwork and a wood-burning stove.

Images via Bright MLS.

Opposite the sitting room is the dining room with plate rail, chandelier, red pine floors, and swing-door access to the kitchen.

Images via Bright MLS.

The kitchen in this Colonial Farmhouse provides peninsula seating overlooking the family room, granite countertops, lots of oak cabinet storage, a gas stove, a new stainless-steel dishwasher, a marble backsplash.

Images via Bright MLS.

Up the center stairs, you’ll find the primary bedroom with a recently updated en suite bath, wood-burning stove, and walk-in closet with organization systems.

Images via Bright MLS.

Three additional carpeted bedrooms and a charming hall bath complete this level.

The 3rd floor offers 2 more nice-sized bedrooms, a hall bath, an office, a bonus room, and storage.

Images via Bright MLS.

The character and charm of this home follow in the back garden/patio area behind the garage and includes a shed and a footbridge that steps down to the lower lot.

Images via Bright MLS.

The Colonial Farmhouse is listed by Susan Ellis of BHHS Fox & Roach-Rosemont and Patricia O’Donnell of BHHS Fox & Roach-Rosemont. Find all the details here .

Images via Bright MLS.

Shop mortgage options and compare rates for free. Contact Malvern Bank today at 610-251-2221 or e-mail Mortgages@MyMalvernBank.com .

Image via Malvern Bank, National Association.