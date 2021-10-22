CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Valley, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Penn Valley Farmhouse Offers Endless Charm in a Bucolic Setting

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw7x6_0cZONFlQ00
Images via Bright MLS.

A true Penn Valley gem listed, located at 938 Summit Road in Narberth with 6 bedrooms, and 3.5 baths. It has 4,036 sq. ft. and is listed for $1,300,000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4p1r_0cZONFlQ00
This Colonial Farmhouse sits on 3/4 acres of mature trees and plantings tucked away in a quiet, lovely setting in Penn Valley.

From the covered front porch, one of the multiple exterior spaces to enjoy, enter the center hall with a chandelier and original red pine floors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06UXpD_0cZONFlQ00
The family room addition has quaint built-ins, a Vermont casting stove, and opens to the screened-in back porch with ceiling fan and skylights, perfect for bug-free evening relaxation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNPyp_0cZONFlQ00
The sitting room leads to the study/office with wonderful woodwork and a wood-burning stove.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UX0je_0cZONFlQ00
Opposite the sitting room is the dining room with plate rail, chandelier, red pine floors, and swing-door access to the kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13dNNx_0cZONFlQ00
The kitchen in this Colonial Farmhouse provides peninsula seating overlooking the family room, granite countertops, lots of oak cabinet storage, a gas stove, a new stainless-steel dishwasher, a marble backsplash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FrBCK_0cZONFlQ00
Up the center stairs, you’ll find the primary bedroom with a recently updated en suite bath, wood-burning stove, and walk-in closet with organization systems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22SBqb_0cZONFlQ00
Three additional carpeted bedrooms and a charming hall bath complete this level.

The 3rd floor offers 2 more nice-sized bedrooms, a hall bath, an office, a bonus room, and storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264U8v_0cZONFlQ00
The character and charm of this home follow in the back garden/patio area behind the garage and includes a shed and a footbridge that steps down to the lower lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cjFB_0cZONFlQ00
The Colonial Farmhouse is listed by Susan Ellis of BHHS Fox & Roach-Rosemont and Patricia O’Donnell of BHHS Fox & Roach-Rosemont. Find all the details here.

Shop mortgage options and compare rates for free. Contact Malvern Bank today at 610-251-2221 or e-mail Mortgages@MyMalvernBank.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46v9gt_0cZONFlQ00
Image via Malvern Bank, National Association.

Click here to see last week’s House of the Week.

Comments / 0

 

