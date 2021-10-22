CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

New to Streaming: Bergman Island, Dune, Titane, and More

By Jordan Raup
thefilmstage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week we highlight the noteworthy titles that have recently hit streaming platforms in the United States. Check out this week’s selections below and past round-ups here. Bergman Island (Mia Hansen-Løve) Parenthood, relationships, and the creative process: three key elements of the cinema of Mia Hansen-Løve casually combine in...

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Dune’ Star Rebecca Ferguson on the Sci-Fi Epic, Timothée Chalamet and Moving Into Leading Roles

In Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” Rebecca Ferguson plays Lady Jessica, lover of the world ruler portrayed by Oscar Isaac and matriarch to Timothée Chalamet’s messiah-in-waiting. She is a doting mother who is distracted by the pressures of a royal household, but more importantly, she is  brimming over with a supernatural power that could bring about revolution. That dynamic is not a bad allegory for Ferguson’s career. Having largely served as a second name on the call sheet behind male co-stars in the massive films that pepper her IMDb page, Ferguson has consistently dazzled critics and audiences — emerging as both an anchor...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Warner Bros. Teases ‘Dune 2,’ New ‘Sopranos’ Series, and More ‘Matrix’ — Even with Bad Box Office

Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce “Dune Part 2,” but the company’s CEO Ann Sarnoff is making it sound like the next installment in Denis Villenueve’s intended two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel is all but confirmed. Speaking to Deadline, Sarnoff pointed fans to the fact that Villenueve’s first “Dune” film ends on a cliffhanger when discussing the possibility of a second “Dune” movie. Villeneuve only agreed to direct “Dune” for Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment if he could split Herbert’s novel into two films. It was Villeneuve’s original plan to shoot both installments back-to-back, but studio logistics got in the way.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Dune’ vs. ‘Dune’: Why David Lynch’s Version Is a Lot More Fun Than Denis Villeneuve’s

Hear me out on this: David Lynch’s “Dune” is a lot of fun — and, compared to the self-serious posturing of Denis Villeneuve’s new version, it’s a ridiculous blast.  For years, the popular assumption has been that Lynch’s 1984 version got “Dune” wrong, while the hype surrounding Denis Villeneuve’s own adaptation is that he got it right. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Villeneuve said that he approached the seemingly cursed endeavor of bringing Frank Herbert’s 1965 space epic to the big screen, it was “about the book, the book, the book.” (Emphasis his, apparently.) He added that...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Dean
Person
Ingmar Bergman
Person
Denis Villeneuve
BGR.com

How to stream Dune early on HBO Max

It’s now been nearly a year since WarnerMedia announced that it would bring its entire 2021 slate of movies to HBO Max on the same day as their theatrical releases. Several filmmakers were displeased with the experiment, but the hybrid strategy seems to have been a success. Nevertheless, the studio already confirmed that its 2022 releases will have traditional theatrical debuts. But in the meantime, there are still huge movies coming day-and-date to HBO Max this year, like Dune. If you want to watch Dune from the comfort of your home, “HBO Price: "Free" Coupon Code: "" (by "") Buy Now “>you can sign up for...
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

Fans are outraged that Zendaya is in ‘Dune’ for only 7 minutes

Zendaya stole the show in “Dune” trailers, but with only seven minutes on screen, it left something to be desired for fans. Viewers were outraged after learning she would only be featured for a very limited amount of time in the movie, which is more than two hours long. Naturally,...
MOVIES
lareviewofbooks.org

Dodie Bellamy’s “Bee Reaved” and Mia Hansen-Love’s “Bergman Island”

Dodie Bellamy’s “Bee Reaved” and Mia Hansen-Love’s “Bergman Island”. Writer Dodie Bellamy joins Kate Wolf to speak about her latest collection, Bee Reaved. The book gathers nearly 20 essays Bellamy has written over the last few years, with a focus on the state of bereavement, examining the loss not only of her husband, Kevin Killian, but also of other artists, of physical objects, of her own past lives, and of radical social movements. As with all of Bellamy’s work, the pieces in Bee Reaved foreground the viscera of the body and aspects of the physical world, while also engaging with ghosts, fairy tales, the Internet, spirituality and a deep sense of community.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thecinemaholic.com

Is Bergman Island on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Mia Hansen-Løve, ‘Bergman Island’ is a drama film that tells the story of a couple who relocate to the very island celebrated Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman resided on and crafted some of his most ingenious and prolific cinematic pieces. The film is a touching tribute to one of the greatest filmmakers of all time through a very personal journey of a woman finding her artistic voice. If you are willing to experience this unconventional yet refreshing reinvention of relationship dramas, the movie’s streaming details should come in handy. Here’s everything you need to know about watching ‘Bergman Island!’
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Streaming Platforms#Titane#Swedish
culturemap.com

Magnolia at the Modern: Bergman Island

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Bergman Island follows a couple of American filmmakers, Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth), who retreat to the mythical Fårö island for the summer. In this wild, breathtaking landscape where Ingmar Bergman lived and shot his most celebrated pieces, they hope to find inspiration for their upcoming films. As days spent separately pass by, the fascination for the island operates on Chris and souvenirs of her first love resurface. Lines between reality and fiction progressively blur and tear our couple even more apart.
MAGNOLIA, TX
wiltonbulletin.com

New movies to stream this week: 'The Velvet Underground,' 'Needle in a Timestack' and more

Director Todd Haynes ("Carol," "Velvet Goldmine") turns to feature documentary with "The Velvet Underground," a mostly fascinating, sometimes frustrating look at the inception and career of the pioneering 1960s rock band featuring the late Lou Reed. Haynes's approach is certainly nontraditional: In addition to contemporary interviews with former band members John Cale and Maureen Tucker, the filmmaker tries to emulate the psychedelic look and feel of the band's early shows (staged by artist/producer Andy Warhol, under the umbrella of the multimedia moniker Exploding Plastic Inevitable, with film projection, flashing lights, dancers and other performers from Warhol's Factory). The resulting collage-y, split-screen, stroboscopic gimmick wears a bit thin at times, and makes it sometimes hard to follow the exact chronology of the story, without a conventional narrator or on-screen dates and place names. But it's a lively and well-told history for the most part, particularly when we get to listen to Jonathan Richman - an acolyte of the band while still in high school, who went on to form the Modern Lovers, and release an album produced by Cale. Richman is a charmingly goofy raconteur, and - alone among the film's talking heads - speaks to the Velvet Underground as music-makers, and not just as a cultural phenomenon. Now if only Haynes would make his next music documentary entirely about him. R. Available on Apple TV Plus. Contains crude language, nudity and sexual and drug references. 121 minutes.
MOVIES
SFGate

For Vicky Krieps, life and art blend on 'Bergman Island'

Vicky Krieps was not Mia Hansen-Løve's first choice to star in “ Bergman Island.” She wasn’t the second, third or 12th choice either because the role of Chris, a filmmaker who goes on a writing retreat to Fårö with her filmmaker husband, already belonged to Greta Gerwig. But just a...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Director Mia Hansen-Løve Talks ‘Bergman Island,’ Recasting Midshoot & Shooting The Film In 2 Parts [Interview]

“There’s a truth in art established over time,” Isabelle Huppert’s philosophy professor tells her students in French director Mia Hansen-Løve’s 2016 film, “Things to Come.” “Why can’t time get it wrong?” one of her young academics questions. Titled “L’Avenir” (“The Future”) in the filmmaker’s native language, “Things to Come,” features...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
TechRadar

How to watch Dune online: release date, streaming services and more explained

Erupting like a giant sandworm from the desert floor of Arrakis, the long-awaited new adaptation of Dune is finally almost ready for human eyes. Debuting to critical acclaim, visionary director Denis Villeneuve has delivered a film of breath-taking spectacle with an incredible A-list cast headed by Timothée Chalamet. Read on and we’ll explain how and when you can watch Dune online where you are, with HBO Max the streaming service you'll need Stateside.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Mia Hansen-Løve on Bergman Island, Writing with Pleasure, and the Paradise of Fårö

One’s life is their art as their art is their life—this is the axiom of Mia Hansen-Løve’s career which, seemingly all of a sudden, is fifteen years and seven films deep. Perhaps nothing in that span summarizes her fascinations more fully than Bergman Island, wherein a director-director couple (Tim Roth and Vicky Krieps) visit the Swedish director’s home on the almost-too-beautiful island of Fårö—ostensibly for creative endeavors that are inevitably complicated by the entanglement of soaring ambition and mundane reality.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mycouriertribune.com

MOVIE REVIEW: Art imitates life imitates art on 'Bergman Island'

This film set in the home of filmmaker Ingmar Bergman, in the style of Bergman, with its characters also writing film scripts in the style of Bergman, is a bit too meta for me. The beautiful island of Faro in Sweden is a charming and serene setting for all of these screenwriters, but other than a lot of artistic navel-gazing, nothing much happens.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

57th Chicago International Film Festival Capsule Review – Bergman Island

Written and Directed by Mia Hansen-Løve. Starring Tim Roth, Vicky Krieps, Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, Wouter Hendrickx, Joel Spira, Clara Strauch, Hampus Nordenson, Anki Larsson, Kerstin Brunnberg, Melinda Kinnaman, and Stig Björkman. SYNOPSIS:. A couple retreat to the island that inspired Ingmar Bergman to write screenplays for their upcoming...
MOVIES
filmmakermagazine.com

Socks, Scope and 35mm Projection: Mia Hansen-Løve on Bergman Island

Filmmaking couple Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth) arrive at Fårö Island to begin a real-life residency for artists who wish to work in Ingmar Bergman’s former home. “All this calm and perfection, I find it oppressive,” she says; “soothing,” he counters. Mia Hansen-Løve’s seventh feature, Bergman Island, sets up a number of binaries, most directly in the film’s bifurcated structure: the first half is a third-person POV of Chris and Tony’s time on the island, the second a film-within-a-film of the project Chris is writing and recapitulating for Tony. (For schedule availability reasons, the second half was shot first, while the first was shot a year later.) Her voiceover guides the footage along as it echoes and transmutes the first half’s low-key marital strife into a sublimated variation depicting a doomed, off-/on- affair between Amy (Mia Wasikowska) and Joseph (Anders Danielsen Lee). Here, it’s obligatory to note that Bergman Island, at least in broad strokes, is widely acknowledged to draw upon the end of Hansen-Løve’s relationship with Olivier Assayas—as with all her features, she starts from something in her own life, then traces layers on top of it. In that sense, Bergman Island serves as a metaphor for her body of work as a whole.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Teen Titans GO! Finally Has a New Streaming Home

DC fans officially have a new place to stream Teen Titans GO!. On Thursday, October 14th, the first six seasons of Teen Titans Go! became available to stream on HBO Max. While this doesn't include the currently-airing seventh season, it does give viewers of all ages an opportunity to check out a good chunk of the series, which was previously only available to stream on Hulu. This move also occurs just in time for this weekend's DC FanDome virtual convention, which is expected to feature Teen Titans GO! in its DC Kids FanDome portion.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy