The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The title fight for the 2021 season in Formula One is set to go to the wire, says Toto Wolff, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen going head-to-head and changing top spot in the standings on a regular basis of late.Mercedes’ team principal is happy with how his side is currently faring, with Valtteri Bottas taking the win in the Turkish Grand Prix last time out - but second and third on the podium going to Red Bull pair Verstappen and Sergio Perez.Even though Hamilton climbed from his mid-grid start to finish fifth, Verstappen jumped above him and holds a...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO