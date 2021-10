MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A cleanup effort is underway after an oil spill dumped 350 gallons of oil into Kellogg Creek and Kellogg Lake in Milwaukie. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) are working to contain the spill and rescue any impacted wildlife. An oil containment boom — a temporary floating barrier — and absorbents have been deployed on the lake and river to contain and capture the oil.

MILWAUKIE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO