This article was beforehand printed February 15, 2021, and has been up to date with new data. The tendency is to lose muscle as you age, a situation often known as sarcopenia. If you do not do something to cease it you possibly can count on to lose about 15% of your muscle mass between your 30s and your 80s.1 An estimated 10% to 25% of seniors underneath the age of 70 have sarcopenia and as many as half these over the age of 80 are impaired with it.2.

