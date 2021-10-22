The new offshore wind seascape

Four Projects Will Support Environmental Monitoring and Advance Federal Goal to Deploy 30 Gigawatts of Offshore Wind by 2030. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $13.5 million in funding to provide critical environmental and wildlife data to support offshore wind development. In support of a joint interagency goal to develop 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030, DOE is funding four projects that will inform offshore wind siting, permitting and help protect wildlife and fisheries as offshore wind deployment increases. This latest funding announcement aligns with President Biden’s agenda to catalyze offshore wind energy, strengthen the domestic supply chain, and create good-paying, union jobs.
