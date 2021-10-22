CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The new offshore wind seascape

By Ben Geman
 4 days ago
Global offshore wind heavyweight Ørsted already sees a regulatory sea-change under President Biden, but also says Congress has an important role to play. Why it matters: A number of companies are planning to build what will be the first large-scale U.S. offshore projects. Ørsted, the global market leader, has...

