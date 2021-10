A new description of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has appeared from Rockstar Games that gives us a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming remastered collection. At this point in time, Rockstar itself has said very little about the bundle, instead promising fans that it will have more to reveal in the coming weeks. Prior to that time, however, Rockstar has seemingly let the cat out of the bag and has more clearly revealed just how these old Grand Theft Auto titles will be enhanced.

