How to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time amid shipping delays

DENVER (KDVR) — Ordering gifts for loved ones this holiday season is going to be more difficult than in years’ past due to supply chain shortages.

Which is why experts say if you’re looking to make sure your gifts arrive on time, and at the lowest cost, you might want to act quickly.

Especially if there are specific items you want to order, like electronics.

Each shipping container stuck right now holds about 10,000 items, according to experts who are predicting the delays won’t let up until 2022 or 2023 .

While shopping early is suggested, there are downfalls associated with it, like not being able to take advantage of great holiday sales over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Because of this, experts say consumers need to get a little creative about how to save.

For instance, make sure you’re signing up for loyalty programs or using any memberships you might have for things like cash back rewards.

If you’re hoping to wrap your own gifts before sending them out, the pros say you should start thinking about getting that done now between now and mid-November.

“Also think about digital gifts. There are so many great gifts that you can buy online that the notification will be delivered to your recipient in their email box. Things like digital gift cards, or subscription boxes. You can get subscription boxes for everything these days,” explained Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com .

While you’re being urged to purchase more specific items, like electronics, right now — the simpler gifts such as throw blankets or candles likely won’t be impacted and you’ll be able to find those with no problems.

For more smart shopping tips, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.