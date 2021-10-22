CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant ‘Siesta Key’ Star Madisson Hausburg Marries Ish Soto Ahead of 1st Child’s Arrival: Photos

By Riley Cardoza
US Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiesta Key ceremony! Madisson Hausburg wed Ish Soto on Thursday, October 21, Us Weekly confirms. The pregnant bride, 27, gave a glimpse of herself getting ready on her “big day” via Instagram Stories. The reality star smiled in a white robe while her hair was being styled. As for...

