Stocks

S&P 500, Nasdaq opens lower after Intel's margin warning

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
Oct 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Friday after chipmaker Intel warned of lower profit margins, while Snap Inc led declines among social media firms after flagging a hit to digital advertising from privacy changes by Apple.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 4.64 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 35,607.72.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 3.66 points, or 0.08%, at 4,546.12, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 57.64 points, or 0.38%, to 15,158.07 at the opening bell.

Related
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks run out of steam on regulation worries, higher yields

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A flare up in U.S.-China tensions, signs of further regulatory crackdowns from Beijing and a rise in short-dated U.S. Treasury yields doused the equity market rally on Wednesday, offsetting tailwinds from forecast-beating earnings on Wall Street. MSCI’s global equity benchmark is hovering close to Monday’s...
STOCKS
DailyFx

S&P 500, Nasdaq, Tesla & USD Forecasts: A Big Week for Markets

This week is loaded with drivers, with a litany of earnings reports coming from pretty much every sector of the market, along with tech heavyweights of Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook. There’s a plethora of macro drivers, as well, with high-impact USD prints each day Tuesday-Friday along with an ECB...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 score set of closing records Monday ahead of earnings deluge

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index finished at records on Monday, ahead of a deluge of third-quarter earnings results due this week, including from Facebook Inc. after the session's closing bell. The Dow advanced about 64 points, or 0.2%, to close at a record 35,741.15, eclipsing its record finish on Friday and setting a new all-time trading high along the way. The S&P 500 added about 0.5% on Monday to end at a record 4,566.48, after setting its own intraday record high. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index outperformed, gaining 0.9%, but ended shy of record territory. The bullish mood on Wall Street comes ahead of more than 150 S&P 500 companies, or nearly a third of the broad-market index, this week reporting quarterly results. Investors also widely expect the Federal Reserve to start to lay out its plans soon for reducing its $120 billion of monthly emergency purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities as the U.S. economy heals, but without tightening monetary policy by too much down the road.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Silicon Motion raises dividend, boosting yield to more than double that of the S&P 500

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. shot up 5.2% in midday trading Monday, after the supplier of NAND flash controllers raised its dividend by 43%. The Taiwan-based company said it will pay an annual cash dividend of $2.00 per American depositary shares, up from a previous annual dividend of $1.40 a share. The payout of the dividend will be spread out as quarterly payments, to shareholders of record on Nov. 10, and on Feb. 14, May 12 and Aug. 11 of 2022. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a yield of 2.81%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. The stock has rallied 47.7% year to date, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has advanced 21.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 21.4%.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street rally

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after another rally to a record high on Wall Street Stocks have been pushing broadly higher as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected. Historically low interest rates, along with strong corporate profit growth, have helped the S&P 500 more than double from the bottom it set in March 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,566.48, surpassing a record set on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also reached an all-time high, gaining 0.2% to...
MARKETS
investing.com

S&P 500, Dow scale new peaks; Nasdaq hit by Facebook

(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 hit record highs on Friday following positive earnings from American Express , while the Nasdaq was pressured after social media giants including Facebook tumbled on Apple privacy tweak worries. The benchmark index hit an intraday record for the second straight session and...
STOCKS
Reuters

Nasdaq, S&P 500 end lower, dragged down by communications services

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower on Friday as disappointing quarterly reports from Snap Inc (SNAP.N) and Intel Corp (INTC.O) put pressure on the communications and technology sectors and investors turned skittish as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell discussed stimulus tapering. The Dow managed to...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Waver After S&P 500 Record

U.S. stocks were mixed Friday, a day after the S&P 500 inched higher to a record close. The broad market index fell 0.2% at the open. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.4% , and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat. Stocks have risen in recent days on strong...
STOCKS
investing.com

Intel Tanks as Revenue Falls Short, Guides for Lower Margins

Investing.com – Intel stock (NASDAQ:INTC) plunged 10% in Friday’s premarket trading as third-quarter revenue fell short of its own guidance and the chipmaker predicted lower margins in the years ahead. Lower revenue from the key segment of datacenter chips weighed especially on the results, as the company appeared to fall...
STOCKS
cityindex.co.uk

US open: Dow looks to record highs, SNAP, Intel weigh on Nasdaq

US stocks are set to open mixed with the tech sector under pressure and the tech heavy Nasdaq under performing its peers. The Dow Jones has extended its rebound off the 200 day moving average at the start of the month and powered to fresh all time highs. The Nasdaq on the other hand, trades 1.5% off that record level. A double whammy of bad news for the tech sector could well mean that record highs are out of reach for now.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

IBM weighs on the Dow; Nasdaq and S&P gain ground

(Reuters) – The Dow was weighed down on Thursday by a collapse in IBM shares after a disappointing quarterly report, but the Nasdaq gained and the S&P 500 index touched a record high with help from high-profile stocks such as Tesla Inc. After hitting an intraday record on Wednesday the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

