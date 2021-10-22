Exclusive Interview: Welcome to the Jungle with Cyberkongz

Darrell Wilson, Principal Designer at Mark Weaver and Associates, lets neither time nor space limit his inspiration. A Princeton graduate with a passion for travel, Wilson combines creativity with experience in his work. His influences in design range from mid-century France to ancient Greece, and his creative pursuits have led him from New York to California. Since Wilson joined design firm Mark Weaver and Associates in 2000, Wilson’s and Weaver’s shared appetite for history has given the firm a reputation for diverse work. The firm has designed everything from Manhattan townhouses to suites in the residential ship The World, combining global contemporary and classic architecture, furniture, and articles. Wilson continues to find inspiration in his experience and his surroundings. Introducing this week’s Designer Friday, Darrell Wilson.
