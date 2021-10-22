CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Marvin Vettori explains how Paulo Costa fight ended up at 205lbs

By Adam D Martin
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC middleweight title contender Marvin Vettori explains how this Saturday’s Paulo Costa fight ended up taking place at 205lbs. Vettori and Costa were scheduled to fight in a five-round middleweight bout that headlines UFC Vegas 41, but Costa showed up to fight week heavy and not on track to make weight....

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts to Vettori defeating Costa, says Paulo will no longer be allowed to compete at 185lbs

Dana White shared his thoughts on tonight’s UFC Vegas 41 main event between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa during the post-fight presser. The former middleweight title challengers, Costa and Vettori, were originally supposed to collide at their natural fighting weight of 185lbs. However, earlier in the week ‘The Eraser’ revealed he would not be able to make weight for the contest and the bout was utlimately moved to light heavyweight, much to the chagrin of UFC President Dana White.
UFC
USA Today

Ali Abdelaziz: Marvin Vettori's pressure and volume will cause Paulo Costa to shoot on him

Manager Ali Abdelaziz doesn’t see the matchup between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa playing out on the feet for too long. The Dominance MMA CEO said his client, Vettori, is rejuvenated following his title loss to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in June and expects him to overwhelm Costa in their UFC Fight Night 196 headliner on Oct. 23.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Vettori
MMA Fighting

Israel Adesanya previews fight between ‘juicy boys’ Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori: ‘I just want to see my children do well’

Israel Adesanya took a hilarious approach to breaking down the UFC Vegas 41 main event between his two most recent title challengers. Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori will compete in the middleweight headliner of this Saturday’s event at the UFC APEX, and since he recently defeated both men, he felt like he was in the best position to give his thoughts on the matchup — although he took his opportunity to take as many shots as he could throughout the 11-minute video, including both fighters having issues with USADA in the past.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Ali Abdelaziz believes Paulo Costa missed weight in order to get cut by the UFC

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz believes that middleweight contender Paulo Costa missed weight in order to get cut by the UFC. Costa was scheduled to meet Marvin Vettori in a middleweight bout that headlines Saturday’s UFC Vegas 41 card, but the fight will no longer be taking place at 185lbs. Costa showed up to fight week off weight and the UFC was forced to move the fight up to 205lbs instead. The fight between Vettori and Costa will now take place on Saturday, with Costa being fined 20% of his purse due to the fight having to take place at 205lbs now.
UFC
fcfighter.com

Report: Paulo Costa – Marvin Vettori Fight to be at 195 Pounds

Recently it was reported that the UFC was close to finalizing a new weight for Saturday’s Paulo Costa – Marvin Vettori fight, and now it’s been confirmed the bout will be at 195 pounds. On Wednesday, Costa told media that he currently weighed over 210 pounds, and that he was...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 41: ‘Costa vs. Vettori’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 41 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Paul Costa taking on Marvin Vettori. The former middleweight title challengers, Costa and Vettori, were initially supposed to collide at their natural fighting weight of 185lbs. However, earlier in the week ‘The Eraser’ revealed he would not be able to make weight for the contest and the UFC Vegas 41 headliner was subsequently moved up to light heavyweight.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paulo Costa#Combat
mmanews.com

[UPDATE] Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori Moved Up Again, Now 205 Pounds

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole has updated the initial report after having talks with UFC executives. He revealed Thursday night that the UFC Vegas 41 main event between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori will not take place as a 195 catchweight after all but will instead be contested at 205 pounds (light heavyweight).
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Video | Marvin Vettori trolls Paulo Costa with Mezzocorona wine celebration

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori trolled his rival, Paulo Costa, with a Mezzocorona wine celebration following his big win. Vettori won a hard-fought unanimous decision over Costa in the main event of UFC Vegas 41 on Saturday night. The fight was originally intended to take place at 185lbs, but after Costa showed up to fight week heavy and off weight, the promotion had no choice but to shift the fight up to the 205lbs division. It’s possible that since both men didn’t have to cut as much weight that their durability was increased in the fight, which helped it go the full five rounds. Either way, Vettori got the win and Costa got the loss. Even though it was at 205lbs, Vettori still figures to make a move in the middleweight rankings with the win.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Empire Sports Media

UFC Vegas 41 Preview: Marvin Vettori – Paulo Costa

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC Vegas 41, we will see a battle of former middleweight title challengers. The Italian Dream Marvin Vettori (17-4-1) takes on Brazil’s Paulo Costa (13-1) in the main event. The last time we saw both fighters was against Israel Adesanya. Vettori lost a...
UFC
ESPN

Marvin Vettori bests Paulo Costa by unanimous decision in five-round slugfest

LAS VEGAS -- It was a weird week, to say the least, but Saturday's five-round main event between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa delivered as expected. Vettori (18-4-1) handed Costa (13-2) his second consecutive defeat, scoring a unanimous decision victory in a light heavyweight matchup at UFC Fight Night inside the Apex. All three judges scored it 48-46 for Vettori.
UFC
mmanews.com

Israel Adesanya Provides Commentary On Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

Israel Adesanya is back for another round of analysis on this past weekend’s UFC Vegas 41 main event between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori. Last week, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya gave a thorough breakdown of the Costa/Vettori main event. However, despite the in-depth analysis, he ultimately stated that he didn’t really care what unfolded when the fight took place but did express a hope that his “children” performed to the best of their abilities.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Watch Fedor Emelianenko land his incredible knockout on Tim Johnson in slow motion

Watch heavyweight MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko land his incredible knockout on Tim Johnson in slow motion at Saturday’s Bellator 269 event. The 45-year-old Emelianenko entered the fight with Johnson as the underdog but he got the job done in the first round with a brutal knockout. Don’t look now, but Emelianenko is now riding a two-fight win streak after knocking out Quinton Jackson in his last fight two years ago. Overall, Emelianenko has won four of his last five fights, with all four of those wins coming by way of knockout. However, he has said that he is considering retiring from the sport, so it’s hard to say for sure whether or not this Johnson fight was his last. Knowing Emelianenko, he will likely fight again. However, we should still enjoy his beautiful knockout win over Johnson, especially since it could be the last he ever lands.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier responds to backlash from Fedor Emelianenko comments: “I don’t understand how this ruffled so many people’s feathers”

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has responded after receiving a ton of backlash for his comments about Fedor Emelianenko. Prior to ‘The Last Emperor’ earning a stunning knockout over Tim Johnson at last weekend’s Bellator 268 event, Cormier had suggested that Fedor would have been “average at best” in the UFC.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

John McCarthy rips Daniel Cormier for his comments on Fedor Emelianenko: ‘You’re sounding like you’re being a homer for the UFC’

John McCarthy has ripped Daniel Cormier over his comments about Fedor Emelianenko. The former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Cormier, recently said on his YouTube channel that he thought had Emelianenko signed with the UFC, he would’ve been average at best. Those comments took many by surprise, including John McCarthy, who proceeded to rip ‘DC’ for for his controversial take.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier believes Paulo Costa may have been judged unfairly at UFC Vegas 41: “I’ve poked guys more and didn’t get a point taken away”

Daniel Cormier has questioned Jason Herzog’s decision to take a point from Paulo Costa on Saturday night. This past weekend saw Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori settle their rivalry in a dramatic UFC light heavyweight main event. The pair went to war in Las Vegas and while Vettori landed the decision win, Costa did a good job of hanging in there and making it competitive.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy