Why Phunware Shares Are Soaring Today

The process automation industry is set to ramp up spending. A recent deal is adding growth where it matters. The stock trades at an attractive valuation. Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) has raised its dividend annually over the last 65 years, and there's probably a lot more to come. The company will release its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Nov. 3. There's a lot to look forward to from the report and from the company in 2022 as well. Here are three reasons the stock is attractive for investors.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO