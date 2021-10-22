Creatd Shares Soar On Signing TikTok's 'Tiny Mom' Household Celebrity

North Star Boys, the TikTok collective founded by Oliver and Sebastian Moy, have signed with WME for representation in all areas. The group of nine creators — Tyler and Kane Bray, Ryan Nguyen, Darren Liang, Bae Merola, Regie Macalino, Justin Phan and the Moys — formed this year and launched a content house in August. As of Wednesday, the North Star Boys have 4.2 million followers on TikTok, while their most viewed video has more than 43 million views. The collective of Asian American creators also has a YouTube channel where the nine can be seen participating in challenges, including a recent video based off of the games featured in Netflix’s hit series Squid Game. WME is continuing to expand its representation of TikTok talent, with recent signings including creators Sissy Sheridan, William White and Sheena Melwani. Those creators join a digital roster that also includes Addison Rae, Chase Hudson and Taylor Cassidy. The North Star Boys continue to be managed by Charles Morris of House 17 and Tyler Bray.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO