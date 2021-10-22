CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creatd Shares Soar On Signing TikTok's 'Tiny Mom' Household Celebrity

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
WHE Agency parent company Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) has signed creator Alexis LaRue. The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed. The 22-year-old quickly gained popularity after she began sharing content...

foxsanantonio.com

'Tiny Mom' and her 21-pound twins are a TikTok viral sensation

A TikTok sensation – Alexis LaRue along with her twin daughters known as the “tiny mom” with two adorable and not-so-tiny babies. Twenty-two-year-old Minnesota mom Alexis LaRue and her baby girls have become the talk of TikTok. She posted a viral video September 27, holding her adorable 7-month-old twins Camila...
investing.com

Creatd Stock Surges Over 150% after WHE Agency Signs TikTok Personality

Investing.com — Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD ) stock skyrocketed Friday after news that WHE Agency, a Creatd company, announced the signing of creator Alexis LaRue. Creatd's stock price surged to a high of $9.75 on the news. It has since given up some of those initial gains but is still trading around the $7.33 mark, up over 151%.
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok’s North Star Boys Sign With WME (Exclusive)

North Star Boys, the TikTok collective founded by Oliver and Sebastian Moy, have signed with WME for representation in all areas. The group of nine creators — Tyler and Kane Bray, Ryan Nguyen, Darren Liang, Bae Merola, Regie Macalino, Justin Phan and the Moys — formed this year and launched a content house in August. As of Wednesday, the North Star Boys have 4.2 million followers on TikTok, while their most viewed video has more than 43 million views. The collective of Asian American creators also has a YouTube channel where the nine can be seen participating in challenges, including a recent video based off of the games featured in Netflix’s hit series Squid Game. WME is continuing to expand its representation of TikTok talent, with recent signings including creators Sissy Sheridan, William White and Sheena Melwani. Those creators join a digital roster that also includes Addison Rae, Chase Hudson and Taylor Cassidy. The North Star Boys continue to be managed by Charles Morris of House 17 and Tyler Bray.
16 Household Essentials As Seen On TikTok

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Business Insider

Why Phunware Shares Are Soaring Today

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) is surging on abnormally high volume Friday in sympathy with Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) as traders circulate an article from May 2020 highlighting a partnership between Phunware and the former Trump campaign. According to the USA Today article, Phunware announced a partnership with American Made Media...
Chicago Defender

Prince’s Estate Shares New Music To Celebrate ‘Controversy’ Anniversary

It may be hard to believe, but we are inching toward the sixth anniversary of Prince‘s untimely passing. In the aftermath of his untimely passing, fans of the iconic musician have turned to a number of his past classics as a way to keep his memory alive. While the classics will never get old, it is nice to get a few previously unreleased tracks from the artist’s never-ending vault. This week, Prince’s estate shared a previously unreleased demo of “Do Me, Baby.” Created during his Controversy era, the show-stopping ballad made way for a record like “Insatiable” down the line.
Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
Rapper and Actor Bow Wow's Net Worth Is Not as Massive as Fans Might Think

Many on social media agree that Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, gets a lot of deserved hate online. From the infamous scandal that birthed the Bow Wow Challenge to his rather corny antics on social media, it’s easy to see why he’s always on the receiving end of jokes. Despite how most people may feel about the rapper, no one can deny that he’s an icon.
Why did Eric and Donna divorce on The Bold And The Beautiful?

Eric and Donna are destined for divorce on The Bold And The Beautiful and newer fans want to know their history together and where it all went wrong. Donna Logan first started seeing Eric Forrester when he was still married to Stephanie Forrester. He then divorced his wife to be with Donna, but it seems he is headed for a second divorce.
Wait, WHAT? Whitney Way Thore Leaving Reality TV Behind?!

Whitney Way Thore is hinting that she is leaving reality TV. What does that mean for her TLC show MBFFL? Keep reading for all the details. Whitney Way Thore’s My Big Fat Fab Life has been a staple of TLC’s reality show lineup for years. The show is currently on Season 9. Will it make it to Season 10?
Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
Inside the sad final weeks of a lonely man, 49, who drank himself to death with $24,000 worth of booze over 300 orders delivered to his Bondi flat by Jimmy Brings

The sad final weeks of a lonely Scottish national who drank himself to death in his Bondi flat have been revealed as the role of drinks delivery service Jimmy Brings in providing him with alcohol comes into question. The drinks delivery service is facing an investigation after it was revealed...
