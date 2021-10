St. Joseph-Ogden's Logan Mills battles for ball possesion with Monticello junior Biniam Lienhart during first half action of the two team's regional semifinal at St. Thomas More on Wednesday. After a scoreless 36 minutes, the Spartans gave up the first goal with 3:53 left on the clock and second with just over a minute to play in the first half. Monticello would go on to score five more goals advancing to the title match against Oakwood on Friday on a 7-0 victory. The Spartans finish the season with a final record of 13-9-1. Click to view the match gallery.

MONTICELLO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO