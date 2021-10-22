CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things to do This Weekend: October 22nd-24th

By Theo Williams
 4 days ago

Family Fun on the Farm – Seward Farms, Lucedale

Come on out to Family Fun on the Farm at Seward Farms Maze this and every Saturday until Nov. 6 from 10am to 9pm and enjoy the fresh air, family fun, a winding 8 acre corn maze, a haunted corn maze “our field of fright”, private fire pits and more than a dozen other attractions!  Go to SewardFarms.com for more information

Boo at the Zoo – Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, Gulf Shores

Celebrate Halloween with the animals at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo this Saturday from 9am – Noon for a day full of scare-free fun, trick or treating, activities, and meet and greets with your favorite animal ambassadors. So, Bring your own treat bags for goodies and dress in your best costumes for a chance to win a Golden Ticket to redeem for a prize in the gift shop.

Boots and BBQ Barn Bash – O’Daly’s, Downtown Mobile

This Sunday from 6:30-10pm come on out to Boots and BBQ Barn Bash at O’Daly’s on Dauphin Street in Downtown Mobile to benefit Children’s of Alabama Pediatric Rheumatology clinic in Mobile. There will be BBQ, games and smores as well as a costume contest for you and your pet!

Boo at Bellingrath – Bellingrath Gardens and Home, Theodore

Dress up your little ghosts and goblins and enjoy an evening of Halloween fun at Boo at Bellingrath in Theodore! The Gardens will be filled with spooky and fun inflatables! There’s going to be food trucks and a showing of “Hocus Pocus” on the Great Lawn from 7 to 9pm and trick or treating is from 3 to 6 p.m.

Ace of Hearts Poker Run – Florabama, Florida/Alabama Border

It’s time again for WKRG’s annual Ace of Hearts Poker Run. We’re raising money for the American Heart Association this Saturday. Enjoy a great day of riding, fun stops and a party at the world-famous Flora-Bama all while raising money for a good cause. No motorcycle necessary, all vehicles welcome. Registration is 9 a.m.; kickstands up by 11 a.m. Go to WKRG.com for stop details

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

