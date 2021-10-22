CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton v Watford: match preview

There appears little respite for Claudio Ranieri as he follows a painful unveiling at Vicarage Road with a trip to Goodison Park. Watford were as abysmal as Liverpool were formidable last week but, having had an extra week to work with a team that has won once in seven games, the Italian will expect a response against an injury-hit Everton. Likewise Rafael Benítez. A first home defeat of the season was followed by the sizeable loss of Abdoulaye Doucouré and more bad news on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness, though Richarlison is available for the first time in almost six weeks. Andy Hunter

Saturday 3pm

Venue Goodison Park

Last season n/a

Referee Graham Scott

This season G3 Y9 R0 3 cards/game

Odds H 7-10 A 5-1 D 3-1

EVERTON

Subs from Begovic, Tyrer, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Gordon, Iwobi, Simms, Dobbin, Whitaker, Onyango

Doubtful None

Injured Mina (hamstring, Nov), Gomes (calf, Nov), Delph (shoulder, Nov), Doucouré (foot, Dec), Calvert-Lewin (thigh, Dec), Tosun (knee, Dec)

Suspended None

Discipline Y13 R0

Form WWLWDL

Leading scorers Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Townsend 3

WATFORD

Subs from Elliot, Fletcher, Baah, Pedro, Masina, Gosling, Louza, Bachmann, King, Femenía, Sema, Tufan

Doubtful Femenía (hip)

Injured Sierralta (hamstring, 30 Oct), Nkoulou (match fitness, Nov), Etebo (quadriceps, Mar), Kabasele (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y17 R0

Form LLWDLL

Leading scorer Sarr 4

