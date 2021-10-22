Everton v Watford: match preview
There appears little respite for Claudio Ranieri as he follows a painful unveiling at Vicarage Road with a trip to Goodison Park. Watford were as abysmal as Liverpool were formidable last week but, having had an extra week to work with a team that has won once in seven games, the Italian will expect a response against an injury-hit Everton. Likewise Rafael Benítez. A first home defeat of the season was followed by the sizeable loss of Abdoulaye Doucouré and more bad news on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness, though Richarlison is available for the first time in almost six weeks. Andy Hunter
Saturday 3pm
Venue Goodison Park
Last season n/a
Referee Graham Scott
This season G3 Y9 R0 3 cards/game
Odds H 7-10 A 5-1 D 3-1
EVERTON
Subs from Begovic, Tyrer, Lonergan, Kenny, Holgate, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Gordon, Iwobi, Simms, Dobbin, Whitaker, Onyango
Doubtful None
Injured Mina (hamstring, Nov), Gomes (calf, Nov), Delph (shoulder, Nov), Doucouré (foot, Dec), Calvert-Lewin (thigh, Dec), Tosun (knee, Dec)
Suspended None
Discipline Y13 R0
Form WWLWDL
Leading scorers Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Townsend 3
WATFORD
Subs from Elliot, Fletcher, Baah, Pedro, Masina, Gosling, Louza, Bachmann, King, Femenía, Sema, Tufan
Doubtful Femenía (hip)
Injured Sierralta (hamstring, 30 Oct), Nkoulou (match fitness, Nov), Etebo (quadriceps, Mar), Kabasele (hamstring, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y17 R0
Form LLWDLL
Leading scorer Sarr 4
