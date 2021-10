LANSING, MI — A $1,000 reward is being offered by the Capital Area Humane Society to anyone with information on who may have intentionally shot a cat with an arrow. The cat died after arriving at the humane society. it was found near the village of Elsie, about 25 miles north of Lansing, and humane society officials said they believe it was intentionally harmed due to the position of the arrow.

