Hero Nebraska grain complex employee stops active shooting situation

A Nebraska grain complex worker saved his colleagues' lives when an ex-employee returned with a gun .

The Agrex facility worker killed alleged gunman Max Hoskinson, 61, amid an active shooting situation, according to Nebraska State Patrol. The employee has not been identified.

Hoskinson allegedly killed two former coworkers and injured one more, police said. He had reportedly been fired Thursday, returning later that day at 2 p.m. to harm others at the complex.

ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL CONFUSED FOR ACTUAL GUNMAN AT FLORIDA AIR BASE

Nebraska State Patrol was called in to support local police and found one victim dead, another seriously wounded, and another with a minor injury, KETV reported. The seriously injured victim later died.

"The news of the attack on Agrex Elevator in Superior is shocking and devastating," said Gov. Pete Ricketts in a statement. "Susanne and I are praying for the victims of the attack."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Nebraska State Patrol will lead the investigation with help from local police.

Washington Examiner Videos