CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Hero Nebraska grain complex employee stops active shooting situation

By Sydney Shea
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMqPY_0cZOI8Yx00


A Nebraska grain complex worker saved his colleagues' lives when an ex-employee returned with a gun .

The Agrex facility worker killed alleged gunman Max Hoskinson, 61, amid an active shooting situation, according to Nebraska State Patrol. The employee has not been identified.

Hoskinson allegedly killed two former coworkers and injured one more, police said. He had reportedly been fired Thursday, returning later that day at 2 p.m. to harm others at the complex.

ACTIVE SHOOTER DRILL CONFUSED FOR ACTUAL GUNMAN AT FLORIDA AIR BASE

Nebraska State Patrol was called in to support local police and found one victim dead, another seriously wounded, and another with a minor injury, KETV reported. The seriously injured victim later died.

"The news of the attack on Agrex Elevator in Superior is shocking and devastating," said Gov. Pete Ricketts in a statement. "Susanne and I are praying for the victims of the attack."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Nebraska State Patrol will lead the investigation with help from local police.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 5

Chris Jones
4d ago

the first title to a news story I have read in a long time that tells the truth! Applause

Reply(3)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, NE
State
Florida State
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Agrex Elevator#The Nebraska State Patrol#Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
159K+
Followers
53K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy