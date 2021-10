When Rockstar confirmed the remastered "Grand Theft Auto Trilogy" a little over a week ago, the news hardly felt like news at all. Possibly gaming's worst kept secret to that point, reports of a possible remaster of the PlayStation 2-era "GTA" games started circulating back in January, leading to speculation over what such a project would look like, how it would play, and when it would become available. Even the rumored cost of the trilogy remaster has yet to be confirmed at this point. But if recent "leaks" are to be believed, gamers might finally have some answers to at least some of their questions.

