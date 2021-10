When I joined the virtual call with Eric Bellinger, I immediately felt his warmth. You often get false realities of who someone is with social media, but this wasn’t the case with the Los Angeles-bred crooner. He was able to float between goofy and serious while this light aura radiated from him. Bellinger—best known for his award-winning pen on hits including Chris Brown’s “New Flame,” “Fine China,” Wale’s “On Chill,” and Selena Gomez’s “Intuition”—also has a plethora of his own projects under his belt. From his first mixtape series, Born II Sing Vol. 1-3 (2013), his debut album, The Rebirth (2014), to Cuffing Season 1-3, the Eric B For President series, The Rebirth 2, and a few Christmas projects,...

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO