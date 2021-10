Cairo — Sudan's interim Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok and many of the country's other civilian leaders were detained on Monday as a military coup unfolded in the northeast African nation. The country's information ministry said Hamdok and the others were detained after he refused to take part in the coup by military commanders, with whom he and other politicians had shared power for just over two years as part of a transition to democracy after decades of authoritarian rule.

