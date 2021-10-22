Red Sox Selling Potential World Series Tickets, And They Are Quite Pricey

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox may make the World Series. They may not. In the meantime, the team is putting tickets up for sale on Friday morning, just in case the Sox pull off two straight victories in Houston this weekend.

While the sale of tickets for a series that hasn’t been secured just yet may cause the most superstitious of fans to break into a cold sweat, the sale is likely a necessary step, just in case Fenway Park has to host Game 1 on Tuesday night. (The Red Sox would get home-field advantage if they reach the World Series to face the Braves; if they reach the World Series and face the Dodgers, then Game 1 would be in Los Angeles.)

The real interesting part of this story, then, is the price tag accompanying the World Series tickets. As one might expect, the prices are quite high for the games that would be at Fenway Park. Here’s the price list:

Field Box (17-70, Rows A-E): $556

Field Box (17-70, Rows F-M): $531

Field Box (9-16, 71-82): $506

Green Monster: $501

Loge Box (103-155): $481

Loge Box (98-102, 157-165): $431

Pavilion Box: $431

Baseline Lower Box: $431

Baseline Upper Box: $426

Right Field Lower Box: $421

Right Field Upper Box: $411

Right Field Roof Box: $401

Right Field Roof Terrace: $401

Sam Deck Tables: $401

Infield Grandstand (13-27, Rows 1-10): $366

Infield Grandstand (13-27, Rows 11-19): $351

Infield Grandstand (11-12, 28-31, Rows 1-10: $346

Infield Grandstand (11-12, 28-31, Rows 11-18): $336

Baseline Grandstand Upper: $331

Baseline Grandstand Lower: $321

Right Field Tavern: $321

Outfield Grandstand (1-10, 32-33, Rows 1-10: $311

Outfield Grandstand (1-10, 32-33, Rows 11-18): $301

Bleachers (40-43, Rows 1-19: $231

Pavilion Reserved: $221

Sam Deck Barstools: $221

Bleachers (34-38, Rows 1-26; 39-43, Rows 20-45): $206

Upper Bleachers: $186

Standing Room: $151

That is, quite obviously, a lot of cake. But World Series games apparently bring World Series prices. And if the Red Sox pull off victories in Games 6 and 7, then people will surely be dropping a whole lot of cash to see it in person.