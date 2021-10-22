CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Red Sox Have Won Every ALCS Game 6 They’ve Played In

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ia2h6_0cZOHILB00

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will play the Houston Astros in a must-win Game 6 in the ALCS on Friday night. Boston has lost two straight games in the series, and now must win two straight on the road if they want the season to continue.

The odds are not great for Boston, but the Red Sox have a history of pulling out Game 6 wins in the ALCS. A really good history. The Red Sox are 6-0 overall in previous ALCS Game 6 matchups.

Of course, past success means absolutely nothing for the 2021 Boston Red Sox. But for a team that needs all the good karma they can get heading into Friday night’s game, they can create plenty of it from the franchise’s six previous Game 6 wins. Five of those victories came with the Red Sox facing elimination, as is the case for Friday night.

And each of the Game Sixes have been pretty spectacular in their own right. From grand slams to a bloody sock and a slap-happy Alex Rodriguez, there has been no shortage of drama. So prepare yourself for Friday night’s must-win game in Houston with a little trip down memory lane.

2013 ALCS: A Grand Clincher Against Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6Eid_0cZOHILB00

Shane Victorino hits a grand slam against the Detroit Tigers late in Game 6 of the 2013 ALCS at Fenway Park. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB via Getty Images)

The Red Sox captured their third AL pennant in 10 years thanks to one big swing by Shane Victorino. With Boston down 2-1 to the Detroit Tigers in the seventh, Victorino crushed a grand slam over the Green Monster to put the Sox on top 5-2. It was quite the way for the Flyin’ Hawaiian to break out of a 2-for-23 slump in the series.

Koji Uehara slammed the door on Detroit’s season with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth, earning his third save of the series and ALCS MVP honors.

After beating Detroit in six games, Boston went on to win the World Series over the St. Louis Cardinals in six games.

2008 ALCS: Forcing A Game 7 In St. Pete

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zYTz_0cZOHILB00

Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon celebrates after securing a save in Game 6 of the 2008 ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After trailing the Rays 3-1 in the 2008 ALCS, the Red Sox stayed alive with an 8-7 win in Game 5 to send the series back to St. Petersburg. Things got off to an odd start in Game 6, as TBS missed a good chunk of the first inning, leaving fans to watch a rerun of The Steve Harvey Show .

The Rays had a 1-0 lead after the first inning, but Kevin Youkilis tied it with a homer in the second and put Boston on top with an RBI groundout in the third. Jason Varitek broke up a 2-2 tie in the sixth with a solo homer, and David Ortiz gave Boston some insurance with an RBI single.

Josh Beckett gave the Red Sox five innings of two-run ball, while Hideki Okajima, Justin Masterson and Jonathan Papelbon shut things down out of the bullpen. Boston’s 4-2 win in Game 6 forced a deciding Game 7 the next night, which Tampa won 3-1 as Rays pitching held the Red Sox to just three  hits.

2007 ALCS: J.D. Drews Slams Indians

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dPDgZ_0cZOHILB00

J.D. Drew hits a grand slam in the first inning of Game 6 of the 2007 ALCS against the Cleveland Indians. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Trailing 3-2 in the series, the Red Sox absolutely crushed the Indians in Game 6 at Fenway Park. J.D. Drew let Sox fans breathe easy early, launching a first-inning grand slam off Fausto Carmona. That was just the start of the rout for Boston, as the Red Sox added six more runs in the third inning. Curt Schilling allowed just two runs over seven innings, as the Sox won 12-2 to force a Game 7.

The Sox won that one too, 11-2, to clinch their sport in the World Series, where they swept the Colorado Rockies for their second title in three years.

2004 ALCS: Comeback Magic Continues In New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRUpd_0cZOHILB00

Alex Rodriguez knocks the ball out of the glove of Red Sox pitcher Bronson Arroyo in Game Six of the 2004 American League Championship Series. (Photo by Jim Rogash/WireImage)

Known as the famous “bloody sock” game, Schilling took the mound with a torn tendon sheath in his right ankle that was sutured into place by Sox team doctors. Schill was spectacular too, allowing just one run off four hits while striking out four over seven innings.

The Red Sox scored four runs in the fourth, all with two outs. Mark Bellhorn had the biggest swing of the inning and the game — a three-run homer off Jon Lieber.

The Yankees scored a run in the seventh and another in the eighth, but that was as close as they’d get. Alex Rodriguez famously took a swing at Bronson Arroyo’s arm as the Sox pitcher tried to tag him out at first in the eighth, knocking the ball out of his glove. The play initially scored Derek Jeter to make it a 4-3 game, but the umpire crew huddled up and decided that A-Rod’s slap wasn’t baseball, and called him out for interference. Jeter was put back on first base, and Yankee Stadium erupted in anger. They were probably just embarrassed by A-Rod’s antics — and the fact that their 3-0 series lead was about to be completely vaporized by Boston.

Keith Foulke closed out the 4-2 Boston victory, and the Red Sox pounded the Yankees in Game 7 to complete their epic series comeback. Boston won its first World Series in 86 years a week later with a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.

2003 ALCS: Red Sox Win 9-6 In Yankee Stadium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VsfQE_0cZOHILB00

Manny Ramirez, Nomar Garciaparra and Scott Williamson celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 6 of the 2004 ALCS. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The two rivals traded wins over the first five games of the series, with the Yankees up 3-2 heading into Game 6. The Yankees led the game 6-4 heading into the seventh inning, when Nomar Garciaparra hit a little league home run, leading off the inning with a triple and scoring on a throwing error by Hideki Matsui. The Red Sox tied the game on an Ortiz RBI single, and took a 7-6 lead when Felix Heredia walked Johnny Damon with the bases loaded. The Sox got some more insurance in the ninth inning thanks to a two-run homer by Trot Nixon, and forced a Game 7 with a 9-6 victory.

We’ll leave it at that. No need to dive any further into this series.

1986 ALCS: Red Sox Beat Angels 10-4 To Force Game 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xa25_0cZOHILB00

Bill Buckner is congratulated by the Red Sox dugout after scoring a run during Game 6 of the 1986 ALCS. (Photo by Bill Brett/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

After the two teams split a pair of 11-inning games in California — with Game 5 featuring Dave Henderson’s ninth-inning homer to keep Boston’s season alive — the series returned to Fenway Park with the Angels up 3-2 in the series. Both teams scored two in the first inning, before the Red Sox broke things open with a five-run third inning. Oil Can Boyd allowed three runs and struck out five over seven innings, and six different Red Sox players drove in a run in a 10-4 win to force a Game 7.

Boston won that deciding Game 7 the following night, 10-1, to advance to the World Series.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Youngest Yankee to appear in WS dies at 85

Tom Carroll, the youngest Yankee ever to appear in the World Series, passed away on Sept. 22, five days after his 85th birthday. Carroll was 19 years and 14 days old on Oct. 1, 1955, when he pinch-ran for Eddie Robinson, who had hit for starting pitcher Johnny Kucks, in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the 1955 World Series against the Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Carroll was stranded on first base when the next two batters flied out to end the inning and Rip Coleman came on to pitch.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees infielder leaves Mets in free agency

Former Yankees third baseman Brandon Drury is a free agent. The 29-year-old Drury left the Mets’ Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse on Thursday, according to Minor League Baseball’s transactions page. Want more Yankees coverage? Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with beat writers. Drury played 51...
NFL
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To What Pete Rose Said About Yankees Hitter

It’s safe to say Pete Rose was not a fan of the lineup the New York Yankees used for the American League Wild Card Game . During a recent discussion with USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the former MVP bashed the team’s “all-or-nothing” approach. “That was the worst (expletive) lineup they...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Lieber
Person
Shane Victorino
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Curt Schilling
Person
Hideki Matsui
Person
Nomar Garciaparra
Person
Bronson Arroyo
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Koji Uehara
Person
Jonathan Papelbon
Person
Derek Jeter
Yardbarker

Yankees could target elite free-agent shortstop after he professed love for the ‘stripes’

The New York Yankees have to make a big move this off-season to solve the shortstop position after years of trying to fill it with homegrown talent. The hope was that Gleyber Torres would be able to hold down the spot for years to come, but his inconsistencies have forced the Bombers into making a transition, which ended up being third baseman Gio Urshela during the latter portion of the 2021 season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Colorado Rockies#The Red Sox Have#The Houston Astros#The Detroit Tigers#Getty Images Rrb#Hawaiian#Alcs Mvp#The St Louis Cardinals
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
New York Post

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees amid stagnant contract talks

TORONTO — At the start of spring training, not long after Fernando Tatis Jr. signed a huge extension with San Diego well before hitting free agency, Aaron Judge was asked if he had spoken to the Yankees about a deal. “No we haven’t,’’ Judge said at the time, adding it...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NESN

Here’s Which Red Sox Are Free Agents This Offseason

The Boston Red Sox saw their season come to an end Friday night with their loss to the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. And with that, the offseason has now arrived for Chaim Bloom and Co. The Red Sox have much of their core...
NFL
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Reunion between Yankees and lefty reliever could make sense under the right conditions

Read our comprehensive how to bet on baseball guide. It could be with former New York Yankees left-hander Andrew Miller, who will be a free agent after the 2021 World Series. Yes, the 36-year-old southpaw isn’t what he used to be, coming off a three-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals after a disappointing 2021 season which saw him post a 4.75 ERA in 40 appearances.
MLB
MassLive.com

Red Sox ball girl catches attention of Fenway Park, MLB players with impressive play at Game 5

A play made by Red Sox ball girl Camille Desrochers impressed Fenway fans and Houston Astros alike during during Game 5 of the ALCS. “There was a righty on the bat and I was like, ‘Well if it comes this way, I’m going to be ready to get it,” Desrochers told 7News. “And I just saw it, saw the umpire call foul, of course, wouldn’t want to touch a fair ball.”
MLB
NJ.com

Dream on: Could Yankees replace Gary Sanchez with future Hall of Famer?

To dream the impossible dream. It’s no secret the New York Yankees have fallen out of love with catcher Gary Sanchez, who’s struggled at and behind the plate the last three seasons. The 28-year-old Sanchez has one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining and is scheduled to be a free agent following the 2022 season.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
chatsports.com

Yankees could consider trading lefty slugger after disappointing 2021 season

The New York Yankees face an interesting off-season as general manager Brian Cashman tries to navigate his future team. With a number of players on long-term contracts, is unlikely he’s able to find any trade partners that would give them a bit of financial relief. However, the Bombers added more high-priced players last season at the trade deadline than sent away, which has presented an interesting conversation, especially regarding lefty slugger Joey Gallo.
MLB
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy