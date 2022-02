(CNN) — Get ready for some California love. Five of hip hop's biggest names are hitting the stage Sunday for the Super Bowl halftime show. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline what is sure to be a rousing rendition of their greatest hits. Ahead of their performance, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige spoke at a press conference and said the time has come for hip hop to take center stage.

