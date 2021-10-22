CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

BioMérieux, Baxter Get CE Mark for Acute Kidney Injury Test

By staff reporter
360dx.com
 4 days ago

NEW YORK – BioMérieux and Baxter announced on Thursday that an assay to detect acute kidney injury has obtained the CE mark. The assay detects a biomarker called C–C motif chemokine ligand 14, or CCL14, and was developed in partnership by the two firms, who said they intend to launch the...

www.360dx.com

Comments / 0

Related
360dx.com

Cepheid Obtains CE Mark for Expanded Combo COVID Test

NEW YORK – Cepheid announced on Thursday that it has obtained the CE mark for an expanded combination COVID-19 test. The firm expects to begin shipping the new test to countries that accept the CE mark this month. The Xpert Xpress CoV-2/Flu/RSV plus is a rapid molecular diagnostic test to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urine Test#Kidneys#Ce Marking#Ce#Ps Aki#Nephroclear#Baxter S Acute Therapies#Astute Medical
360dx.com

Sorrento Therapeutics SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test Garners CE Mark

NEW YORK – Sorrento Therapeutics announced on Wednesday that its Covistix SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test has received CE marking. The test detects the nucleocapsid antigen of the virus from nasal or nasopharyngeal samples and returns results in about 15 minutes. In an independent study of 783 people, both asymptomatic and symptomatic, the test had 81 percent sensitivity, the company said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
360dx.com

Qiagen Obtains CE Mark for Point-of-Care Tuberculosis Infection Test

NEW YORK – Qiagen said after the close of the market on Tuesday that it has received CE marking for the QiaReach QuantiFeron-TB test for tuberculosis infection. Accordingly, Qiagen has commercially launched the test in areas of the world recognizing CE marking, specifically focusing on high-burden, low- and middle-income countries. The company said it will work with commercial distribution partners and the Stop TB Partnership's Global Drug Facility to ensure affordable access in these regions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Acute Kidney Injury: A Role for Prebiotics & Probiotics?

In acute kidney injury (AKI), the kidneys suddenly fail and are no longer able to sustain their vital functions. This is a serious life-threatening emergency, but is generally considered treatable and reversible, often without long-term consequences in individuals with no other comorbidities. AKI typically occurs in patients living with chronic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
EurekAlert

Urinary biomarkers predict severe kidney injury in patients hospitalized with COVID-19

In this study published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases (AJKD), researchers found that two-fold higher levels of neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin, monocyte chemoattractant protein, and kidney injurymolecule-1 were associated with increased risk of severe acute kidney injury or death in patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Acute kidney injury (AKI) is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
360dx.com

InBios International Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody Test

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted Emergency Use Authorization for InBios International's SCoV-2 Detect Neutralizing Ab ELISA immunoassay for SARS-CoV-2. The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay is designed for the qualitative direct detection of total neutralizing antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in serum and plasma in order to identify individuals who have had a recent or prior infection. It may be used only by labs CLIA-certified to perform high-complexity tests, according to the FDA.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
360dx.com

Celltrion Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Over-the-Counter, At-Home SARS-CoV-2 Test

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted Emergency Use Authorization for an over-the-counter, at-home SARS-CoV-2 antigen test developed by Celltrion. The lateral flow immunoassay is designed for the qualitative detection of the nucleocapsid protein antigen and receptor binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins in self-collected or adult-collected direct mid-turbinate swab samples from individuals with or without symptoms. Testing is to be performed twice over three days with at least 24 hours and no more than 48 hours between tests, according to the FDA.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

In a Medical First, Human Patient Gets a New Kidney – From a Pig

In a medical first, surgeons successfully transplanted a kidney from a pig into a human being. The person’s immune system accepted the organ without triggering a negative reaction. The announcement could bring good news to the thousands of people waiting for transplant organs in the U.S. However, some people might not like the idea of sharing organs with a pig.
SCIENCE
360dx.com

FDA Warns Magnolia Medical Technologies Over Manufacturing Issues

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration this week issued a letter to Magnolia Medical Technologies warning the company that it has failed to address manufacturing violations with its Steripath Gen 2 blood collection device. If the issues are not corrected promptly, the FDA said, it may take...
ECONOMY
CBS New York

Patients With Appendicitis May Not Need Surgery, New Research Shows

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The most common emergency surgical procedure in the U.S. is an appendectomy – removal of the appendix. But now there’s mounting evidence that some patients can avoid or delay that operation and receive treatment with antibiotics instead, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. Five years ago, Heather VanDusen ended up in the emergency room at the University of Washington Medical Center. “Really terrible pain, more pain than I had ever really felt with stomach issues before,” VanDusen said. The diagnosis: appendicitis, which typically meant urgent surgery to remove the infected or inflamed appendix. But now the latest research has led...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
360dx.com

Labs Ask Medicare Contractor to Refine Coverage Policy for 'Comprehensive' NGS Cancer Testing

NEW YORK – A Medicare contractor's proposed coverage criteria for next-generation sequencing tests for personalizing cancer treatment may significantly improve reimbursement prospects for some academic cancer centers and health systems with large in-house testing panels. National Government Services issued a draft local coverage determination, or LCD, in September outlining the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy