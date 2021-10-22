CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury updates on Donovan Peoples-Jones, Denzel Ward

By Jonathan Wagner about 5 hours
The injury but is very rapidly hitting the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland was already without three key offensive playmakers on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. Now, it appears as if a couple more key contributors have gone down with injuries.

Donovan Peoples-Jones was questionable entering Thursday night with a groin injury. He did not appear in the game. Cornerback Denzel Ward has a hamstring issue and left on Thursday night. Browns head coach Keven Stefanski said to reporters on Thursday night that both players will have MRIs, via NFL.com.

The recent injuries only add to an already long list for Cleveland. Browns’ starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a serious shoulder injury and will need surgery after the season. He is likely to try and play through it. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are both out with injuries. Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry returned on Thursday, but Peoples-Jones is another tough blow to the offense. Right tackle Jack Conklin was also out.

On the defensive side of the ball, Browns’ rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss multiple weeks due to a calf injury.

The Browns overcame injury issues to earn a TNF victory

Case Keenum filled in at quarterback for Mayfield and played relatively well. Keenum completed 21 of his 33 pass attempts for 199 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. But the star of the night was running back D’Ernest Johnson. Johnson has played sparingly over the last couple of years for the Browns, but he got his first start on Thursday and ran away with it.

In the game, Johnson rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown behind 22 carries. Jarvis Landry led the way with five receptions, while Austin Hooper led the Browns with 42 receiving yards. The Browns’ lone touchdown pass was caught by Johnny Stanton.

As it seems like the Browns are dealt a new injury every week, multiple players will need to step up moving forward. Ten different receivers caught a pass on Thursday night, which is a nice start.

Cleveland came away with a 17-14 victory, propelling the Browns to 4-3. Entering the weekend, the Browns sit at third place in the AFC North.

