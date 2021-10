What started with 400 people attending a concert in art gallery in Downtown Jersey City in 2008 has exploded into an iconic annual event that draws thousands. “It’s hugh-er than anyone ever expected,” said Tony Susco, the organizer of the “Ghost of Uncle Joe’s” concert that raises money for the historic Jersey City and Harsimus Cemetery on Newark Avenue. The event is a tribute to Uncle Joe’s Bar in Downtown Jersey City, an indie rock club that closed in 2005.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO