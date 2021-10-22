CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright Brothers, wrong design: Ohio mangles license plate

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s debut of its new license plate failed to take off — because a banner depicted on the plate was attached to the wrong end of the Wright Brothers’ historic first plane, the Wright Flyer. The new license plate illustrates rays of sunlight beaming into...

Fla surgeon general offered outdoor meet as mask alternative

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s surgeon general said that conversations while wearing masks aren’t productive and that he offered to meet elsewhere when a state senator didn’t let him in her office without a mask, citing a serious health condition. Dr. Joseph Ladapo said in a statement released Tuesday that he...
If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
Missing Colorado mom, 39, found living on New York City streets

A Colorado mom reported missing two months ago was recently found “safe” in Manhattan. But the story does not yet have a happy ending. Loved ones say Alyssa Olivier’s story is a family’s worst nightmare: she’s suffered an apparent mental break and is homeless — and possibly violent — on the streets of New York City.
Assistant Director Who Handed Alec Baldwin Prop Gun Before Fatal Shooting Has Deep Minnesota Ties

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A vital crew member on the New Mexico film set where a woman was killed last week has deep Minnesota ties. Dave Halls, the assistant director on the movie “Rust,” lived and worked in Minnesota for many years. Court records say that Halls handed the actor Alec Baldwin a prop gun after shouting “cold gun” — a phrase on sets that means no live rounds. Baldwin fired the gun during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza. Eric Howell is a Minnesota-based director and stuntman who’s worked with Halls on at least five sets. “It’s so sad,” Howell...
Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.
Mark Cuban To Sell Downtown Pittsburgh Building To Developer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mark Cuban is selling a piece of downtown Pittsburgh. He owns a former warehouse on Fort Duquesne Boulevard, but our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the Mt. Lebanon native has a deal to sell it to a Washington, D.C. developer that plans to turn it into loft apartments. That plan would create 140 homes along the riverfront in a building that’s been vacant for more than a decade.
New York Couple Who Attacked Sesame Place Employee Over Mask Mandate Sentenced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The couple convicted of attacking a Sesame Place employee over face masks was back in court Monday. A Bucks County judge sentenced Troy McMoy to five to 10 years in state prison. His girlfriend, Shakerra Bonds, was sentenced to four to 23 months in county jail. Authorities say the couple fractured the teen worker’s jaw in August 2020. It happened after he asked the New York couple to wear face masks in the park.
Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
NBA YoungBoy Remains in Jail After Granted Bond

Though the state of Louisiana, where he was being held on drug and weapon charges, has granted his release under strict conditions, the 'Outside Today' rapper's bond is placed on hold as he still faces charges in California. AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has not walked...
This Is the Oldest Person in the World

According to the World Economic Forum, an extraordinary 573,000 people worldwide will be age 100 or older this year. About 97,000 of them live in the United States, the most of any country. The highest number of centenarians compared to the national population is in Japan, at 6 per 10,000 people. Uruguay, Hong Kong, and […]
