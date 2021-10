Epic Games Publishing has announced it will publish original titles developed by EYES OUT and Spry Fox. “We entered the publishing space to support creators and teams of all sizes, pursuing games and experiences within different genres,” said Epic Games Publishing head Hector Sanchez, in a statement. “The worlds EYES OUT and Spry Fox are creating, and the teams themselves, are perfect examples of this. We want to serve them by giving them full ownership of their IPs and creative freedom with best-in-class financial terms and publishing support. We’re fortunate to be partnering with the best talent in the industry.”

