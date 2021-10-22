Woman arrested 7 months after deadly hit-and-run in Cherokee County

Fuentes OHP/Facebook

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Houston-area woman was taken into custody on Thursday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in March.

Silvia Veronica Fuentes was arrested in Houston for the March 18 death of 24-year-old Jacklyn Dobson, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Dobson was riding her bicycle on US-62, three miles west of Tahlequah when she was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Fuentes is charged with failure to stop for accident involving death in Indian Country, according to federal court records.

Federal agents were able to track Fuentes to her Pasadena, Texas home, according to court records.

Fuentes told federal agents she was driving from Arkansas to Dallas when she struck a bicycle on a dark highway in rural Oklahoma, according to an affidavit.

According to an affidavit, Fuentes said that she believed the bicycle was just laying on the side of the road. After the impact with the bicycle, Fuentes said that she did not leave her vehicle to check for damage or see if anyone was injured.

