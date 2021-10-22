CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee County, OK

Woman arrested 7 months after deadly hit-and-run in Cherokee County

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nr5Ay_0cZOFuEB00
Fuentes OHP/Facebook

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Houston-area woman was taken into custody on Thursday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in March.

Silvia Veronica Fuentes was arrested in Houston for the March 18 death of 24-year-old Jacklyn Dobson, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Dobson was riding her bicycle on US-62, three miles west of Tahlequah when she was struck and killed by a vehicle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Fuentes is charged with failure to stop for accident involving death in Indian Country, according to federal court records.

Federal agents were able to track Fuentes to her Pasadena, Texas home, according to court records.

Fuentes told federal agents she was driving from Arkansas to Dallas when she struck a bicycle on a dark highway in rural Oklahoma, according to an affidavit.

According to an affidavit, Fuentes said that she believed the bicycle was just laying on the side of the road. After the impact with the bicycle, Fuentes said that she did not leave her vehicle to check for damage or see if anyone was injured.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Suspect in Boise, Idaho, mall shooting dies

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The police department did not release the name of the suspect nor the names of the slain and injured victims. One of the people killed was identified by family members as Jo Acker, a security guard who worked at the mall. Family members said she died while trying to stop the shooter.
BOISE, ID
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

GRDA plant fire has been contained, company confirms

PRYOR, Okla. — UPDATE — GRDA confirmed that the fire is contained. One of the Grand River Dam Authority’s (GRDA) generating stations is on fire, Pryor police confirmed. A Locust Grove man, Justin Mccollum, told FOX23 he was returning home from a hunting trip when he stopped to change a flat tire on his truck when he saw an explosion at the plant.
PRYOR, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Cherokee, OK
Tahlequah, OK
Crime & Safety
Cherokee County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Cherokee County, OK
State
Arkansas State
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
Tahlequah, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cause of Montana Amtrak derailment still under investigation

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — A preliminary report on the derailment of an Amtrak train in north-central Montana last month that killed three people and injured dozens more gave no information on the cause of the accident, but said the train’s emergency brakes were activated and that Amtrak estimated the damage at $22 million.
HELENA, MT
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mexican consulate to open in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Mexican officials announced that they plan to open a Mexican consulate in the city. Officials say this is a move in the right direction. Mayor David Holt thinks that it was about time. “We have a fast-growing, tremendous Mexican American population in Oklahoma City,” Hold said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Indian Country#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New “Anti-Doxxing” Law to protect officers from personal information being released online

TULSA, Okla. — The Police Doxxing Law (HB1643) was signed into law earlier this year by Okla. Gov. Kevin Stitt. The law prohibits people from posting videos and pictures of police showing any identifying information. This could mean their badge number or name. If any posts are determined to be made with the intent to intimidate or harass an officer, then legal action can be taken against the person who posted the information.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
46K+
Followers
76K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy