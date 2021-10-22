CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson WR Jospeh Ngata to Miss Pitt Game

By JP Priester
 11 days ago

All Clemson has confirmed that starting receiver Joseph Ngata will miss the Pitt game after testing positive for COVID.

The hits just keep on coming for the Clemson Tigers.

All Clemson has confirmed that starting wide receiver Joseph Ngata has been ruled out for the Pitt game after testing positive for COVID.

This is another devastating blow for a Clemson team already ravaged by injury this season. Ngata had played some of his best football in recent weeks and on the season has 18 catches for a team leading 352 yards and one touchdown.

The Tigers receiving room, which started the season with plenty of depth, has been hit hard in recent weeks. In addition to Nagata being out, E.J. Williams and Frank Ladson Jr. have both been dealing with injuries, and Brannon Spector has yet to play this season.

Clemson is set to face No. 21 Pitt on Saturday in the Tigers' first-ever trip to Heinz Field, with kickoff set for 3:30 pm.

Clemson, SC
