Clemson WR Jospeh Ngata to Miss Pitt Game

All Clemson has confirmed that starting receiver Joseph Ngata will miss the Pitt game after testing positive for COVID.

The hits just keep on coming for the Clemson Tigers.

All Clemson has confirmed that starting wide receiver Joseph Ngata has been ruled out for the Pitt game after testing positive for COVID.

This is another devastating blow for a Clemson team already ravaged by injury this season. Ngata had played some of his best football in recent weeks and on the season has 18 catches for a team leading 352 yards and one touchdown.

Dabo Swinney Accepts '1000%' Responsibility for Clemson's Disappointing Season

Dabo Swinney says Clemson has earned its 4-3 start and that the responsibility for that starts and stops with the head coach.

Clemson Injury Updates: Offensive Lineman, Tight End Likely Lost for Season

Matt Bockhorst and Braden Galloway injured in the 27-17 loss at No. 23 Pittsburgh.

Struggles Continue for Clemson as Tigers Fall 27-17 at Pitt

Clemson fell on the road at Pitt as the Panthers topped the Tigers 27-17 on Saturday at Heinz Field.

The Tigers receiving room, which started the season with plenty of depth, has been hit hard in recent weeks. In addition to Nagata being out, E.J. Williams and Frank Ladson Jr. have both been dealing with injuries, and Brannon Spector has yet to play this season.

Clemson is set to face No. 21 Pitt on Saturday in the Tigers' first-ever trip to Heinz Field, with kickoff set for 3:30 pm.

