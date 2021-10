As the Nov. 2 trade deadline approaches, the rumors around safety Marcus Maye continue to swirl. The Jets safety “would welcome a move to a contender,” according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, after he and New York failed to agree on a long-term contract over the summer. Maye is currently on his $10.6 million franchise tag but hasn’t played since Week 3 with an ankle injury. Maye’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, stirred the pot regarding Maye’s future after he tweeted that the safety “should be back fully healthy just before the trade deadline.”

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO