Bellator MMA on Saturday is planting its flag in Russia for the first time in company history with an event that will counterprogram the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s lackluster showing stateside. This 12-bout offering sees at least one local in every match of the night and brings with it several potential squash matches, especially on the main card. While we will not touch the 20-to-1 favorite Usman Nurmagomedov as he takes on a comically outmatched Finnish opponent, the main and co-main events are primed for finishes. While fans might not leave the VTB Arena in Moscow happy with the headliner result, big men will likely be punched out before all is said and done.

