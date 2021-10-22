CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Boston Grand Prix CFO pleads guilty to fraud, tax charges

Middletown Press
 4 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — The former chief financial officer of the organization that tried to bring an IndyCar race to Boston has pleaded guilty to multiple fraud and tax evasion charges connected to the race and other business interests, and for improperly...

www.middletownpress.com

CBS DFW

North Texas Tax Consultant Pleads Guilty To $23M COVID-19 Relief Fraud

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Liberian national who orchestrated a fraudulent scheme to secure more than $23 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans pleaded guilty Tuesday, Oct. 19 to a federal financial crime. Steven Jalloul, a 43-year-old tax consultant from the Dallas area, was first charged via criminal complaint in September 2020 and indicted later that month. He pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging him with one count of engaging in monetary transactions using property derived from unlawful activity. “The Paycheck Protection Program was designed to help hardworking businesspeople keep their companies afloat during the pandemic – not to line the pockets...
TEXAS STATE
HeySoCal

Arcadia woman to plead guilty to $22M fraud scheme

An Arcadia woman is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to soliciting over $22.8 million in funds for a condominium and hotel complex in the Coachella Valley, then spending part of the money on luxury cars, travel and designer clothing. Ruixue “Serena” Shi, 37, has agreed to enter her plea to...
ARCADIA, CA
Middletown Press

Ex-Hawaii official pleads guilty to embezzlement, bribery

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Hawaii County council member pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $38,000 while serving as executive director of a state commission that administers community service programs. Stacy Higa spent the money on personal expenses, including $20,000 in “elective aesthetic dental care,” U.S. prosecutors said. From...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
myrtlebeachonline.com

12 plead guilty in federal tax fraud investigation into Myrtle Beach construction companies

Twelve owners and operators of construction companies in Myrtle Beach and Conway pleaded guilty to federal tax fraud charges, accused of hiring immigrants who entered the country illegally, paying them under the table and lying about providing insurance for workers. U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina M. Rhett...
beckershospitalreview.com

Fired Wisconsin health system exec pleads guilty to wire fraud, tax evasion

A former vice president of Janesville, Wis.-based Mercyhealth pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to wire fraud and tax evasion as part of a $3 million kickback scheme, according to The Wisconsin State Journal. Barbara Bortner, Mercyhealth's former vice president of marketing and public relations, faces up to 25 years in prison....
WISCONSIN STATE
pdjnews.com

CFO for Oklahoma business found guilty of employment tax fraud

On Oct. 22, 2021, a federal jury in Oklahoma City convicted Christina Rochelle Anglin, aka Christy Anglin, of Burnsville, North Carolina, of employment tax fraud, announced Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Acting U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Two Chicago Defendants Plead Guilty to Bank Fraud

BOISE – Two Chicago women pleaded guilty to bank fraud. According to court proceedings, Jakara B. Edwards, 23, and Tatyana A. Love, 21, both of Chicago, Illinois, traveled to Idaho with at least two co-defendants in May 2020. On May 6, 2020, Edwards and Love cashed counterfeit checks at different First Interstate Bank branches in the Treasure Valley. The counterfeit checks had the logo and business information for the company accountholder along with a forgery of the account owner’s signature. The checks were payable to Edwards and Love. Edwards and Love presented their Illinois identification cards to cash the counterfeit checks. Edwards and Love knowingly presented the counterfeit checks and provided false information to the bank, intending to defraud the financial institution. In addition to the checks in Idaho, Edwards and Love traveled with other named and unnamed co-conspirators to other states to cash counterfeit checks.
BOISE, ID
Moultrie Observer

Ex-Moody airman pleads guilty to impersonating lawman

VALDOSTA — A former Moody Air Force Base airman pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this week to two counts of impersonating an officer, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. Marlon De’Adrain Priest, 23, of Valdosta pleaded guilty to two counts of impersonating an officer and an...
VALDOSTA, GA
Shore News Network

Twelve Plead Guilty to Tax and Immigration Charges after Undercover Operation Marking Largest Criminal Tax Case in Pee Dee History

Florence, South Carolina — Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced today that 12 individuals across seven construction-related companies have pleaded guilty to charges related to employment tax fraud and hiring unauthorized aliens in the largest criminal Internal Revenue Service (IRS) operation in the history of the Pee Dee region. The pleas are the first to come from an expansive multi-year undercover investigation in the Myrtle Beach area and throughout the South Carolina coast led by the IRS and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

