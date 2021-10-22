CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Hinckley Jr, The Man Who Tried To Assassinate Ronald Reagan, Is A Free Man And Making Country Music

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
Not gonna lie, that was one of the more bizarre headlines I’ve ever written.

If you were around back in 1981, you probably remember where you were or what you were doing when you first heard the news that President Ronald Reagan had been shot.

The would-be assassin was a man named John Hinckley Jr., and it would later be revealed that Hinckley shot Reagan in an attempt to win the love of actress Jodie Foster. It didn’t work…

Hinckley was ultimately found not guilty by reason of insanity and transferred to a psychiatric hospital for treatment, where he was to remain until the courts found that he no longer posed a danger to himself or others.

Well over the past few years the court has gradually been lifting its restrictions over Hinckley, allowing him to move in with his mother as his mental health was restored. And on September 21 of this year he was granted a full unconditional release, starting in June of next year.

So what does the man who attempted to assassinate a US President intend to do with his newfound freedom?

Well apparently he’s really into country music – and he’s now releasing his own songs on YouTube and Spotify.

Hinckley started his YouTube channel late last year, and he has several videos of himself playing both covers and originals on there.

There’s a cover of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land,” as well as covers of songs by Elvis, Bob Dylan, and Joni Mitchell.

Hinckley has racked up over 20,000 followers on his YouTube channel so far, no doubt due to his notoriety and just how…bizarre the whole “presidential assassin-turned-YouTube singer” thing is.

And the comments on his YouTube page are pure gold.

“In an alternative universe John Hinckley has a 40 year back catalog of classic records and multiple Grammys.”

“Get in touch with Death Row records.”

“Dude, Jodie Foster is a lesbian. She’s not gonna “unlock her heart” to you, no matter how many songs you write/presidents you shoot.”

“This dude’s playing some mad 4D chess, shooting a president to get 20K subscribers on YouTube 40 years later?”

But anyway…

As it turns out, Hinckley is a big fan of country music – but not today’s country, posting on Twitter that he likes the “classic country sound” from the 50’s and 60’s but that he thinks today’s country music is “lousy.”

At least he has good taste in music?

I just…I don’t even know what else to say about this one.

What a time to be alive.

Troy Jenkins
3d ago

amazing if he was black the secret service would have shown hima few secrets of their own I saw the attempt on television I think it was in 83.it happened in March and it was snowing when Reagan got shot.he shot Reagan so Jodi Foster would notice himHinkley is really connected because at one point he could leave prison and go home on the weekends.

Lar
3d ago

Someone who assassinates some they should never get out of prison idc how much time has passed

Tammy Lee Neperud
4d ago

they shouldn't have let him out

RELATED PEOPLE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

