10 incredibly stylish clogs to wear this fall

By Marissa Miller
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zrZOT_0cZOEiuu00
10 incredibly stylish clogs to wear this fall Free People/Dingo

Walk down the shoe aisle of a department store, open up Instagram or browse Nordstrom's footwear selection and you'll notice one style pop up again and again: clogs. The chunky shoe—often featuring a rounded toe and slip-on design—is trending for 2021 thanks to its style versatility and extreme comfort.

Some of our favorite brands—from Crocs to Birkenstock —make cold weather-friendly clogs to keep you on-trend year-round. Below are 10 of the most stylish and comfortable clogs for women this fall.

1. These trendy clogs from Birkenstock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Axzsa_0cZOEiuu00
Few clogs are as recognizable as the original Birkenstocks. Birkenstock

These unisex Birkenstock clogs are the OG. While they're roomy and comfortable and easy to slide on, they also make a solid normcore fashion statement with their chunky dad-like aesthetic. The brand's famous cork footbed is known to contour to your foot over time, so you may never want to take these off in the coming months. Available in 10 colors, they come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 16.5.

"I wear my Birks just about everywhere now except at work," one of their 3,300 reviewers writes. "The built-in arch is a perfect fit for my flat feet and they feel great! A bit expensive but well worth the investment for my feet."

Get the Boston Suede Clogs from Birkenstock for $145

2. These slingback clogs from Anthropologie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qhw7O_0cZOEiuu00
These leather clogs from Anthropologie add a nostalgic look to your fall wardrobe. Anthropologie

Slip on these leather slingbacks this fall to channel all the retro vibes. They feature a chain across the upper for added glam and a supportive ankle strap and two-inch platform that makes them easy to wear for extended hours. Available in three colors, they come in women's whole and half sizes 6 to 10.

“Very comfortable and versatile,” one person writes. “These will be my everyday shoes as the weather gets cooler. They look great with a skirt, dress, and jeans—everything!"

Get the Silent D Georgia Slingback Heeled Clogs from Anthropologie for $140

3. These fuzzy clogs from Crocs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnEWU_0cZOEiuu00
Crocs come in a bunch of fun colors, making them a mood-boosting clog for those cold and dark days. Crocs

Crocs are no longer reserved for spring and summer. Thanks to this slipper-esque pair's inner fuzzy lining, they'll keep you warm all year round. An EVA sole provides a lightweight step, while the optional ankle strap provides ample support. Part of the fun is choosing one of the 25 prints and colors, from glittery silver to camo to buffalo plaid. The lined Crocs come in women's whole and half sizes 4 to 17.

“These are amazing!” one of the 49,000 reviewers raves. “These Crocs are the best shoes I have ever purchased. They're comfortably lined, perfect for slipping on or wearing as a backed shoe and are comfy to wear on the couch or walking around.”

Get the Crocs Classic Lined Clog from Amazon from $39.96

4. These platform clogs from Nordstrom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKmGK_0cZOEiuu00
These mule-style clogs make the ultimate fall fashion statement. Vince Camuto

These dressy Vince Camuto clogs are a great way to winterize any outfit, from cropped jeans to a midi dress. Lined with vegan faux shearling on both the inner and upper clog, they provide all-around warmth and comfort. As a unique take on the rounded toe box, these clogs boast a boxy ‘90s-inspired toe on a rustic woodgrain platform. Available in four colors, they come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 11.

“Fabulous!” one 5-star fan writes. “They look great and are super comfortable.”

Get the Vince Camuto Platform Mule from Nordstrom for $110

5. These versatile clogs from Dansko

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9dn9_0cZOEiuu00
Dansko clogs are a must-have for people who spend a lot of time on their feet. Amazon

Whether you’re looking for a work-friendly clog that’s easy to clean, or a comfy clog to help facilitate a long day of errands, Dansko’s popular professional clog is a stellar choice. It comes in dozens of exciting patterns from leopard suede to tiny pink and red hearts, in a variety of materials from leather to wood. The rocker bottom, foam footbed and generous arch help reduce shock and fatigue. They come in women's whole and half sizes 4.5 to 13 and in narrow, standard and wide widths.

With over 18,000 reviewers, customers rave over the clogs’ next-level comfort: “What an enormous difference they make! I don't have any foot pain, fatigue or discomfort. My feet are not wet. I don't get blisters. Nothing hurts anywhere.”

Get the Dansko Women's Professional Clog at Amazon from $84.47

6. These fall-friendly clogs from Ugg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXD32_0cZOEiuu00
Ugg makes a clog that gives you the comfort of a boot with the style and sophistication of a heel. Ugg

Borrowing from Ugg's signature cozy vibe, these cozy clogs are lined with sheepskin fur to keep your toes feeling toasty. A classic nailhead design lines the wooden platform, and a rubberized sole helps stabilize you on the 3.25-inch heel. Thanks to its cushion-y footbed, you’ll want to wear them every day. Available in black and chestnut, they come in women's whole sizes 6 to 11.

“Very well-made and comfortable,” one reviewer writes. “They fit perfectly! The leather is thick and durable and there is a plush woolen fleece layer on the inside footbed. The sole is everything I could ask for! I'm very pleased.”

Get the Ugg Judi Clogs from Nordstrom for $140

7. These waterproof clogs from Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMGIl_0cZOEiuu00
These waterproof clogs make outdoor errands in chilly weather a total breeze. ChayChax

For rain or shine and everything in between, opt for these waterproof clogs lined with plush fleece. They’re made with an EVA material that’s anti-skid so you feel light on your feet and stabilized. Thanks to their waterproof, easy-to-clean material, you’ll have these in your closet for years. Available in six colors, they come in women's whole and half sizes 4 to 11.5.

Many of the clogs’ 11,700 reviewers say they're ideal for outdoor walks on chilly fall days as they’re easy to slip on and off and keep feet warm and dry.

Get ChayChax Waterproof Clogs from Amazon from $19.99

8. These designer clogs from Tory Burch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dI8AE_0cZOEiuu00
These Tory Burch clogs look equally chic with bare feet or your thickest pair of socks. Tory Burch

While their shearling upper might make these cute clogs reminiscent of something out of a storybook, make no mistake: Their equestrian-themed brushed brass hardware gives them some serious edge. The foam padding on the footbed makes them great for all-day wear, and the two-inch block heel includes rubber soles for maximum traction. Available in black and cream, they come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 11.

One reviewer calls them “so perfect for fall and winter, not just because they’re adorable, but because they are so comfortable and easy to walk in.”

Get the Tory Burch Jessa Shearling Clog from Nordstrom for $368

9. These leather clogs from Free People

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcvXe_0cZOEiuu00
These Free People clogs up the cool factor of any fall get-up. Free People

Click-clack your way through fall with these chunky leather clogs boasting a three-inch heel. It’s not their materials that make them cold weather-friendly so much as their patterns—black floral makes for an ideal way to rock the print during the fall, while tanned leather blends in beautifully with rust leaves on the ground. They feature a classic rivet trimming for an edgy, well, edge. Available in three prints, they come in women's whole sizes 6 to 11.

“I just received my new Calabasas clogs today," one reviewer writes. "Not only are they gorgeous, but they are actually super comfortable. These add a level of cool and joy to my work-from-home wardrobe. They make me and my feet happy.”

Get the Calabasas Clogs from Free People for $148

10. These pointed-toe clogs from QVC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rwgi_0cZOEiuu00
Stick to classic taupe or step out with some bold snake print. QVC

For a modern take on the classic rounded-toe clog, opt for this pointed-toe pair. The luxe suede upper features notched cutouts and a scalloped edge for added—and eye-catching—accents. The shoes have a two-inch heel which is just right for some height that isn't difficult to walk in. Available in four colors and prints, they come in women's whole and half sizes 6 to 11.

"These are freaking awesome," one reviewer writes, noting they fit true to size and are "so comfortable."

Get the Dingo Suede Mules from QVC for $89.95

