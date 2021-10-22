CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd release new song 'Moth to a Flame'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Swedish House Mafia and singer The Weeknd joined forces on a new song.

The Swedish house music supergroup, consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso, and The Weeknd released a single and music video for the song "Moth to a Flame" on Friday.

In "Moth to a Flame," The Weeknd sings about having a hold over an ex.

"Like a moth to a flame / I'll pull you in, I pulled you back to / What you need initially / It's just one call away / And you'll leave him, you're loyal to me / But this time, I let you be," he sings.

"Moth to a Flame" will appear on Swedish House Mafia's forthcoming third studio album, Paradise Forever. The album will also feature "It Gets Better" and "Lifetime" featuring Ty Dolla Sign and 070 Shake.

On Friday, Swedish House Mafia also announced its Paradise Again world tour for 2022. The tour begins July 29 in Miami and ends Nov. 13 in Tampere, Finland.

"Moth to a Flame" is The Weeknd's fifth new song of 2021. He previously released "You Right" with Doja Cat and "Die for It" with Belly featuring Nas.

