CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, GA

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids

By The Associated Press
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ojyV_0cZOEdVH00

(AP) – Kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group.

The shots could begin in early November — with the first children in line fully protected by Christmas — if regulators give the go-ahead.

Details of Pfizer’s study were posted online. The Food and Drug Administration was expected to post its independent review of the company’s safety and effectiveness data later in the day.

Is it time for me to get a COVID-19 booster? And which one should I get?

Advisers to the FDA will publicly debate the evidence next week. If the agency ultimately authorizes the shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make the final decision on who should receive them.

Full-strength Pfizer shots already are authorized for anyone 12 or older, but pediatricians and many parents are anxiously awaiting protection for younger children to stem rising infections from the extra-contagious delta variant and help keep kids in school.

More than 25,000 pediatricians and primary care providers already have signed up to get the shots into little arms.

The Biden administration has purchased enough kid-size doses — in special orange-capped vials to distinguish them from adult vaccine — for the nation’s roughly 28 million 5- to 11-year-olds. If the vaccine is cleared, millions of doses will be promptly shipped around the country, along with kid-size needles.

A Pfizer study tracked 2,268 kids in that age group who got two shots three weeks apart of either a placebo or the low-dose vaccine. Each dose was one-third the amount given to teens and adults.

Researchers calculated the low-dose vaccine was nearly 91% effective, based on 16 COVID-19 cases in youngsters given dummy shots versus three cases among vaccinated children. There were no severe illnesses reported among any of the youngsters, but the vaccinated ones had much milder symptoms than their unvaccinated counterparts.

In addition, young children given the low-dose shots developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as teens and young adults who got regular-strength vaccinations.

That’s important information considering that hospitalizations of mostly unvaccinated children reached record levels last month.

The CDC reported earlier this week that even as the delta mutant surged between June and September, Pfizer vaccinations were 93% effective at preventing hospitalizations among 12- to 18-year-olds.

Free flu vaccinates, other services available at health fair in Augusta

Pfizer’s study of younger kids found the low-dose shots proved safe, with similar or fewer temporary side effects such as sore arms, fever or achiness that teens experience.

The study isn’t large enough to detect any extremely rare side effects, such as the heart inflammation that occasionally occurs after the second dose, mostly in young men.

While children run a lower risk of severe illness or death than older people, COVID-19 has killed more than 630 Americans 18 and under, according to the CDC. Nearly 6.2 million children have been infected with the coronavirus, more than 1.1 million in the last six weeks as the delta mutant surged, the American Academy of Pediatrics says.

Moderna also is studying its COVID-19 shots in elementary school-age youngsters. Pfizer and Moderna are studying even younger children as well, down to 6-month-olds. Results are expected later in the year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Taking Your Medication This Way Could Be Deadly, FDA Says

When taking a new medication, it's hard not to worry about the potential side effects. After all, even after reading the list of potential complications that accompany your medication, you can't predict exactly how introducing a new medicine into your routine will affect you personally. However, the U.S. Food &...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Concord News Journal

Contra Costa residents who received Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine can now consider booster shot

Contra Costa County, California – Anyone in Contra Costa who has received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is now eligible for a booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) discovered that booster doses of all available COVID-19 vaccines, increase protection against infection and severe illness, including the delta variant.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Health
Augusta, GA
Health
Augusta, GA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
Augusta, GA
Industry
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Industry
Augusta, GA
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. Hogan: Maryland had administered 280k booster shots already; “We have the supply and capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that made them vulnerable. Latest on breakthrough infections in Maryland ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/PPjD7J725c — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 “More than half of our...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#On Children#Ap
AFP

US panel recommends Pfizer Covid vaccine for younger children

A medical panel of US government advisors endorsed the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in five-to-11-year-olds Tuesday, paving the way for younger children to get their shots within weeks. Earlier, top FDA vaccine scientist Peter Marks said younger children were "far from being spared harm of Covid-19," adding that, in this group, there had been 1.9 million infections and 8,300 hospitalizations, roughly a third of which required intensive care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Denver

CDC Estimates Pfizer Vaccine For Ages 5-11 In Colorado On November 1

DENVER (CBS4) – A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel voted 17-0 Tuesday to recommend emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the federal government has allocated 171,000 doses of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to Colorado for the initial rollout. (credit: CBS) Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement Tuesday afternoon: “This recommendation marks a strong and long-awaited step toward full approval of the safe and effective COVID vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 years old and an important milestone in the fight to end the...
COLORADO STATE
Retraction Watch

COVID-19 vaccine-myocarditis paper to be permanently removed: Elsevier

A paper claiming that cases of myocarditis spiked after teenagers began receiving COVID-19 vaccines that earned a “temporary removal” earlier this month will be permanently removed, according to a publisher at Elsevier. As we reported last week, the article, “A Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cancer screenings decline during coronavirus pandemic

Breast cancer screenings decreased by 87%, according to the CDC, and cervical cancer decreased by 84%. The study published by the CDC shows the decline correlates with the increase in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the pandemic. The post Cancer screenings decline during coronavirus pandemic appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
CBS New York

COVID-19 Latest: FDA Advisory Panel Endorses Pfizer Vaccine For Children Ages 5-11

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another big step was taken Tuesday in the effort to vaccinate younger children against COVID-19. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel endorsed Pfizer‘s vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. That means shots could be available in a matter of weeks, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported. The advisory panel gave a vote of confidence to the Pfizer vaccine, which would be two low doses, three weeks apart. Of 18 voting members, 17 voted yes and one abstained. The move comes amid a debate around the country by parents over whether kids should be vaccinated. READ MORE: White House Planning For COVID-19...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Moderna reports positive results for Covid vaccine in younger children

US biotech firm Moderna said Monday its Covid vaccine was safe and produced a strong immune response in children aged 6-11, adding it would submit trial data to global regulators soon. The news comes as a panel of government advisors was preparing to meet Tuesday on the question of whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine in kids aged 5-11, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci predicting it would be available by mid-November. "We are encouraged by the immunogenicity and safety profile of mRNA-1273 in children aged 6 to under 12 years and are pleased that the study met its primary immunogenicity endpoints," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement. An interim analysis from a mid-to-late stage clinical trial of 4,753 children showed that two doses of vaccine produced a high level of neutralizing antibodies -- Y-shaped proteins that bind to the coronavirus and block it from entering human cells.
KIDS
WJBF

Check your onions again: FDA announces more recalls

(WEHT) – Earlier this week, the CDC announced that fresh whole onions were the cause of a salmonella outbreak that traced to 37 states across the U.S. The company imported the onions from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed them to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States. ProSource said the possibly tainted onions were last […]
FOOD SAFETY
WJBF

WJBF

2K+
Followers
714
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy