GDOE reports 15 new COVID student cases, 1 employee case

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,742 new coronavirus cases and 79 additional deaths.
This brings the statewide total to 1,544,463 cases and 31,055 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,786 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 683 in ICUs.
The statewide percent positivity has dropped to 9.2%.
The state says 13,640,792 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,430,440 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the...
