GDOE reports 15 new COVID student cases, 1 employee case

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, October 22, 2021, the Guam Department of Education (GDOE) confirmed 15 positive COVID-19 cases involving students. The cases were identified at AsTumbo Elementary School (1), Finegayan Elementary School (2), Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School...

The Intercept

Parents Reported to Child Services for Keeping Unvaccinated Kids Home

Kavitha Kasargod-Staub was looking forward to sending her two kids back to elementary school this fall. After a year of remote learning in Washington, D.C., her kids spent the summer attending day camp. “I’m certainly not in the group of people who avoid all Covid risk,” she said, adding that camp activities were outdoors and there was testing for children if someone was exposed to the virus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Schools Report More Than 10,000 Covid Cases Since Reopening In Person, State Board Will Revisit Mask Mandate In December

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Covid-19 has taken a toll on Maryland schools. The Maryland Department of Education revealed Tuesday there have been more than 10,000 cases among students and more than 1,800 cases among staff since classrooms reopened in person. The Maryland Dept of Education reports 10,806 confirmed #covid19 cases among students and 1,835 among staff. More than 49,000 students have had to be quarantined. Here is a cumulative look at the cases and a breakdown by county/Baltimore City. @wjz pic.twitter.com/tK2PErTCjY — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 26, 2021 Almost 50,000 students have had to be quarantined. The Department of Education listed the case rate and...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Ambridge Area Middle School Moving To Remote Learning Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – Families of students in the Ambridge Area Middle School have been told students will move to remote learning for the rest of this week. According to a letter provided to families, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has advised the district to move to remote learning due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases. On Friday, the health department will advise the district if they can resume in-person learning. All extracurricular activities are canceled as well. All other buildings in the district will remain open this week.
AMBRIDGE, PA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward County schools may ease mask mandate

Masks could soon become optional in Broward schools, even as the school district continues to fight with the state over the right to mandate them. The School Board has a special meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, and a discussion on what to do about masks will be part of it, Chairwoman Rosalind Osgood confirmed. Board members previously had agreed to revisit the district’s mask policy, ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
pncguam.com

103 new COVID cases, 44 hospitalized

On Thursday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,247 tests performed on October 20. Thirty-four (34) cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 17,379 officially reported cases, 226 deaths, 2,355 cases in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chalkbeat

Newark’s COVID testing program stalls, lacking consent from majority of students

Newark’s COVID testing program for students and staff has yet to get underway as student consent forms lag with only 24% submitted. | Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images. Newark Public Schools has yet to launch a COVID testing program for students and teachers nearly a week after the state’s “ vaccine or test ” mandate went into effect, and nearly two months after the academic year began.
pncguam.com

Youngest children now have the highest COVID case rate

The youngest children, those from the 0 to 11 years of age group, now comprise the highest COVID-19 case rate, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported in its latest COVID-19 data and surveillance update. According to Public Health, the 0-11 age group is the only group that...
KIDS
pncguam.com

Guam preparing for imminent approval of COVID vaccination for children ages 5 to 11

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is already making plans for the imminent approval of COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 years old. On Thursday, the Biden administration detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.
KIDS
CBS Boston

Mask Mandate In Massachusetts Schools Extended Into Jan. 2022

BOSTON (CBS) — The face mask mandate for Massachusetts K-12 public schools has been extended again. Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley announced Tuesday, days before the mandate was set to expire on Nov. 1, that the requirement will now remain in place through at least Jan. 15, 2022. Riley said in a statement the decision was made “after consulting with medical experts and state health officials.” Originally, the mandate was to end at the beginning of October. “Masks remain a simple and effective measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep students in school safely,” Riley said. “Together...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3,742 New Cases, 79 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,742 new coronavirus cases and 79 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,544,463 cases and 31,055 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,786 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 683 in ICUs. The statewide percent positivity has dropped to 9.2%. The state says 13,640,792 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,430,440 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Anti-vaxx parents mock immunocompromised child speaking at school meeting

Parents reportedly jeered at an immunocompromised student after they spoke in favour of mask mandates at a school board meeting in Clovis, California, prompting the district to promise that changes will be made to ensure that everyone speaking at meetings feel safe. Buchanan High School senior Rami Zwebti was booed after they spoke during the meeting on Wednesday, The Fresno Bee reported. Zwebti identifies as non-binary, according to the outlet. “We sit here arguing about a piece of fabric that weighs 12 grams while millions of families lose their loved ones,” Zwebti said. “Set aside your pretentious arrogance and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. Hogan: Maryland had administered 280k booster shots already; “We have the supply and capacity to provide a booster shot to anyone who needs one.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that made them vulnerable. Latest on breakthrough infections in Maryland ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/PPjD7J725c — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 25, 2021 “More than half of our...
MARYLAND STATE
pncguam.com

Preliminary COVID-19 test results: 35 new cases; 53 hospitalized

On Sunday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported a preliminary case count of 35 new cases of COVID-19 from 345 specimens analyzed on October 23. Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday, October 25. To date, there have been a total of 17,543 officially reported cases, 227 deaths, 2,230 cases in active isolation, and 15,086 not in active isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The 74

Families' Fears of School Violence on the Rise

During my years as a teacher and school administrator, I remember wishing several times that I could have seen a problem coming while I still had time to change course. My job now is to help schools do just that by soliciting regular feedback and gaining insight into what’s on the minds of parents and […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Why One State Is Investing Millions Into ‘Academic Coaches’ for Students

A rash of states in recent weeks — including Louisiana, Ohio, Kansas, and Oklahoma — have announced disappointing academic indicators for their students during the pandemic, including depressed test scores, rising chronic absenteeism, and faltering graduation rates.  In most cases, states are attempting to gain approval from federal education officials to omit some information on […]
EDUCATION

