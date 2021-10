A terrible incident on the set of the independent western Rust has left the movie’s cinematographer dead. According to a statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s department, “a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin” who is both the star and producer of Rust, and as a result “two individuals were shot on the set”: Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Both were transported via helicopter to University of New Mexico Hospital. Per one of the other actors in the film, Souza has already been treated and released. Tragically, Hutchins died from her injuries. She was only 42 years old.

