When we learned of David Almond’s death on Oct. 21, 2020, we were heartbroken. Tragically, this was not the first time we had seen a child die while under the supervision of the Department of Children and Families (DCF). Yet the report following David’s death, published by the Office of the Child Advocate (OCA) in March 2021, was largely similar to prior OCA reports regarding deaths in DCF care. It contained oft-repeated recommendations for more training but no real plan for necessary change.

SOCIETY ・ 13 HOURS AGO