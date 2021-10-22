Protesters spar with Netflix over Dave Chappelle's newest special

“You can’t be afraid to speak in America,” said host Bill Maher last night at the top of his HBO series, Real Time. He was talking about his views on one of the week’s big stories in entertainment, the Dave Chappelle controversy over language in The Closer. But as later conversations in the show would prove, Maher was also talking about how polarization in this country’s politics and language has to end, a process that may be the only way to move forward. Maher said he was a Chappelle fan, but added that doesn’t mean he hates trans people. His guest panelist,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO