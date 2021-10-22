Holiday travel expected to make comeback after pandemic plagued 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding COVID-19 vaccinations for millions more children as government advisers on Tuesday endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted unanimously, with one abstention, that the vaccine’s benefits in preventing...
Arlington, Virginia (CNN) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday excoriated Virginia Republican Glenn Youngkin during his final event with Democrat Terry McAuliffe ahead of next week's election, repeatedly comparing the gubernatorial candidate to former President Donald Trump. Biden's remarks were a point-by-point upbraiding of both Youngkin and Trump, building on...
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Princess Mako quietly married a commoner without traditional wedding celebrations Tuesday and said their marriage — delayed three years and opposed by some — “was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts.”. The marriage to Kei Komuro cost Mako her royal status. She received...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The Ada County Coroner identified the suspected shooter as Jacob Bergquist, a 27-year-old Boise man. Coroner Dotti Owens said Bergquist’s cause of death was still pending, but he died late Tuesday morning at a hospital.
WASHINGTON — Democrats' plan to tax billionaires excites the party's base. It could be attractive to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. And it might be unconstitutional. Party leaders have been scrambling to find alternative ways to pay for part of the trillion-dollar-plus "Build Back Better" bill because Sinema has ruled out raising income tax rates on high-end earners and corporations.
CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, family members and activists said Wednesday, as international pressure mounted on the country’s military to walk back the coup it staged earlier this week. The overnight arrests in the capital Khartoum came a few hours after the military allowed...
Dave Chappelle said he is willing to speak with the transgender community following the controversy surrounding his latest Netflix special but said he would not be "bending to anyone's demands." "To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me....
A 35-year-old Houston-area woman and her 31-year-old boyfriend were taken into custody Tuesday, both of them charged in connection with the death of an 8-year-old boy whose skeletal remains were found Sunday inside an apartment. Gloria Williams, identified as the mother of the child, was charged with injury to a...
The Atlanta Braves jumped out to a hot start in Game 1 of the World Series and never looked back, defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 on Tuesday night. Jorge Soler’s first swing of the night for either team put the Braves on top 1-0. The scoring barrage wouldn’t stop there as Atlanta would put runs on the board in the second and third innings as well.
Washington - One hundred and fifty people across three continents have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking and other illicit activity in a sweeping international law enforcement initiative targeting the illegal trafficking of drugs on the Darknet, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Operation Dark HunTor, a collaborative effort across...
Comments / 0