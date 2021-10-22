CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon Hills, IL

Suspect arrested after homeless man stabbed on Pace bus in Vernon Hills

ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

An arrest has been made after a homeless man was stabbed while riding a Pace bus, according to the Libertyville Police Department.

The stabbing happened Thursday evening while the bus was traveling in the Vernon Hills jurisdiction, police said.

The 58-year-old homeless man was stabbed multiple times. After an investigation, police arrested Errol Shakes, 51.

Shakes, who is also homeless, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to police.

The victim sustained "significant injuries" but is in stable condition at Condell Hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon Hills Police Department Investigations Unit at (847) 247-4891.

23rd psalm
4d ago

from the children to the poor from the poor to the rich from the women to the girls from the girls to the boys from the boys to the men from the grandmas to the grandpas from the whites to the blacks on blacks from the young on the old and so on and so on, its shameful what this society has become a pack of hateful evil ruthless savage murderers without love without compassion without mercy all grouped together in Gods earth all living a lie God has got to be sick to his stomach because his creation has turned on him and has become a major disappointment.

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

