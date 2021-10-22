Photos: Lego unveils largest Lego Ideas set ever with 3,955-piece ‘Home Alone’ home recreation

( NewsNation Now ) — Just in time for the holidays, Lego announced a set recreation based on the classic Christmas movie “Home Alone.”

In addition to the detailed recreation for the McCallister house, the set includes a LEGO minifigure version of the “Home Alone” icon, Kevin McCallister, plus four other minifigure characters from the movie.

For a full dose of nostalgia, the set is a true replica of the home where Kevin was left alone to fend off the bumbling burglars Harry and Marv.

Courtesy: LEGO

The set includes several distinct rooms across the ground floor, first floor, attic, kitchen and basement. Other features include the robber’s van and a treehouse with a zipline. The set is full of Easter eggs from the 1990s film. It’s also the largest-ever LEGO Ideas set, at an impressive 3,955 pieces.

The set was designed by Lego fan, Alex Storozhuk , from Ukraine, via the Lego Ideas platform.

The Lego Ideas Home Alone set will be available at lego.com/home-alone and Lego stores on Nov. 1 for $249.99. The age range, like all “adult” sets, is set at “18+,” but the building complexity may be fine for a much younger individual.

