CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Brian Laundrie’s lawyer lashes out at case conspiracy theories

By Marni Hughes, Bobby Oler
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D07OG_0cZOBpfi00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — In an interview with NewsNation, the Laundrie family attorney spoke out Thursday against the idea that his clients planted Brian Laundrie’s remains and personal items law enforcement found in a Florida reserve.

Please note — this story contains profanity in a quote below. Reader discretion is advised.

“Do you really think the Laundries had skeletal remains of their son, you know, in a plastic bag and brought them to present to the [Carlton Reserve]?” Steven Bertolino said on “NewsNation Prime” on Thursday. “Do you realize how ludicrous that is, how aggravating, how maddening it is to even hear those things?”

Laundrie was found dead Wednesday after a manhunt that lasted 34 days. His body was identified Thursday. He was a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, his girlfriend, and was indicted on a charge that he used her debit card after she died.

During that time, online sleuths and experts have tried to piece together clues about how Petito died, and where Laundrie could have been hiding.

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of her disappearance and search for Brian Laundrie

Laundrie’s remains were found this week after the reserve had been opened back up to the public. It had been closed for weeks as police searched. The Laundries also helped police search the day the remains were found. The timing has prompted some to speculate foul play.

“Maybe somebody with a platform should step up and say, ‘Hey, knock it off. This is just silly,'” Bertolino said. “So if I’m the only one who has to say that this is hogwash because I didn’t want to say the word bullshit, then I’m going to say it: It’s bullshit. And I’m sorry if John Q Public doesn’t get that.”

Bertolino said a reporter and police were present when the Laundries arrived, and police have told NewsNation they do not believe the Laundrie family had anything to do with the remains being found when they were.

“The remains and items had clearly been there for some time,” North Port police said in a statement to NewsNation.

The area where Laundrie was found was “completely underwater” in the beginning days of the search, Bertolino said. He said Laundrie’s remains and items were found about a mile from the trailhead Wednesday, where the water had since receded.

“It’s not very difficult, because it’s very simple. And the public doesn’t understand simplicity,” Bertolino said.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Chris and Roberta Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s parents, have not spoken publicly. Their lawyer said the family is “distraught” and grieving after any hope of reuniting with their son was wiped out Thursday.

The Petito family has not commented on the confirmation of Brian Laundrie’s death, though they have scolded the Laundries’ silence in previous interviews.

When asked if the Laundries considered reaching out to Petito’s parents, Bertolino said, “It’s not the appropriate time to have that conversation.”

Bertolino said he was not sure what the family’s plans were going forward, but noted that, “I will be representing the family as long as it’s necessary.”

Not sure how to find us? Here’s how to watch NewsNation on TV and online.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie Died By Suicide? Evidence Found At Scene May Have Answers

Experts believe that a personal item found alongside the body of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie on Wednesday could be the key to solving the cause of his death and that of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. The FBI and the North Port Police Department on Wednesday found Laundrie’s skeletal remains in...
NORTH PORT, FL
maggrand.com

Gabby Petito’s mom fires back after Brian Laundrie’s lawyer issues statement on autopsy report

Gabby Petito’s mom slammed Brian Laundrie’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, after he called Gabby Petito’s death a “tragedy” on Tuesday. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue revealed that Gabby’s homicide was caused by “manual strangulation.”. Gabby’s remains were discovered in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19, approximately four weeks after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
deseret.com

Brian Laundrie’s lawyer reveals what he knows about mysterious storage unit

Brian Laundrie’s attorney says he has “no idea” on the location of the storage unit Brian Laundrie visited in August amid his cross-country road trip with girlfriend Gabby Petito. Earlier this week, Steven P. Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, confirmed to Fox 5 News in New York that...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundries#Newsnation
CrimeOnline

Laundrie Lawyer Explains Why Brian Laundrie Fled Home ‘Very Upset’ And Ignored His Father’s Pleas to Stay

A family attorney addressed questions on Wednesday in connection with Brian Laundrie, a Florida fugitive who disappeared after reportedly leaving his fiancee, Gabby Petito, in Wyoming, where she was found deceased. As CrimeOnline previously reported, Brian Laundrie was wanted on a felony warrant following the death of 22-year-old Petito. Laundrie...
RELATIONSHIPS
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie Suicide Note Leaked? Trolls Spread Fake Letter Online

A fake suicide note purportedly written by Brian Laundrie has circulated online following the discovery of the 23-year-old fugitive's skeletal remains and belongings at a North Port, Florida, park last week. The handwritten letter addressed to "Mom & Dad" claimed to be from Laundrie's notebook, which was found Wednesday near...
NORTH PORT, FL
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Former FBI Agent Believes Brian Laundrie Will Be Found in His ‘Comfort Zone’

The North Port Police Department and the FBI continue to keep their back-end developments to themselves, preaching that they need to maintain the integrity of the Gabby Petito case. Still, a spokesperson went public to dispel all the campsite rumors on their behalf Friday. The same spokesperson also told the media that the Carlton Reserve search for Brian Laundrie had found absolutely nothing up to yesterday. Dog’s search of Florida’s De Soto area continues to leave him empty-handed as well. Although, the ex-reality star did just disclose a brand new lead with a Walmart surveillance camera.
NORTH PORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CrimeOnline

Brian Laundrie’s Ford Mustang Was Never at Carlton Reserve: Reports

Brian Laundrie reportedly parked his car around 17 miles away from what his parents allegedly reported. According to an abandoned vehicle report created on September 14, Laundrie’s grey Mustang was found at 6968 Reisterstown Road in the Myakkahatchee Environmental Park in Florida, which is about 17 miles from and adjacent to part of the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve, where authorities have been searching for Brian Laundrie.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie search: Did parents lead FBI to spot where remains and Brian’s notebook were found?

Law enforcement agencies looking for Brian Laundrie recovered some items belonging to him at an area his parents “had initially advised” them to search, claimed their family lawyer.Investigators of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), leading a search for the missing fiancé of slain 22-year-old blogger Gabby Petito, had on Wednesday found “human remains” at a Florida park.The agents said they also found items they believe belong to Mr Laundrie, who is a person of interest in Petito’s death.Steve Bertolino, the lawyer for Mr Laundrie’s parents, told the media that some of the items were recovered from the area the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy